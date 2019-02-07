Kim And Kanye Buy Property Next Door As They Expand Across The Entire Block In Their L.A. Neighborhood

Kimye are expanding their $60 million Hidden Hills estate even further. The couple recently purchased the 2,700 square foot mansion that sits adjacent to their property, according to the Blast.

Kanye and Kim recently moved into their renovated L.A. home, which they purchased for $20 million before completely gutting the existing mansion and landscaping, putting a reported $20 million into the renovation. The original home was 15,667 square feet with eight bedrooms, two pools, a sauna, and its very own vineyard.

After the original round of renovations, the couple moved into their home in December 2017. Since then, they have been expanding their property. In August, the pair started adding a $50,000 pool to their property, per Observer. The pool is reportedly 20 feet by 60 feet.

Now, the pair has purchased the mansion that sits right in their backyard. Kanye’s trust Blue Spruce took ownership of the property on February 4, according to public deed records.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom property belonged to Richard Matheson, science fiction screenwriter and author of “I am Legend,” and of multiple Twilight Zone episodes. Matheson passed away in 2013 and his 1957 home recently came up for sale. The Blast speculates that Kim and Kanye are interested in the property not for the home but for the 1.5 acres that the house sits on adjoining their yard.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have spent $20M renovating their Hidden Hills mansion. https://t.co/NrS46sQGYL pic.twitter.com/TcJsg37yw8 — Curbed LA (@CurbedLA) January 6, 2018

Renovations aren’t the only thing that has made living in the Hidden Hills mansion less than ideal. This past fall, the Woolsey fire came heart-stoppingly close to the mansion. Kim had reportedly returned to her home from a trip to find that she had an hour to pack and evacuate from the home.

“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “They’re evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes.”

The couple even resorted to hiring a private fire fighting company to keep the blaze away from their home. The firefighters created a fire break to save the property from the fire.

After the fire, Kim opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about her decision to hire the firefighting company, per Bustle.

“I feel like we were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did. And our house is right on the end of a big park. So the whole park had caught fire and if our house went, then every other house would go.”

She acknowledged that having the ability to hire her own fire fighting force is a luxury that many don’t have and that she also donated $500,000 to several relief efforts for people impacted by the fire.