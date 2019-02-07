‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman Returning To Genoa City

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that viewers will get a treat that they’ve longed for since Chloe supposedly killed Adam Newman in a fiery blast back in 2016.

Long-time soap fans know that when a character is presumed dead, but no body is found, that leaves the door open for a return sometime in the future. That’s precisely what happened when Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) blew up a cabin where she’d imprisoned Adam (then Justin Hartley). Since that time, viewers have repeatedly wondered when Adam would return to Genoa City.

Now, Soap Opera Digest officially reported that Y&R is casting somebody new for the role of Adam Newman, which means he’ll likely return to the canvas in the next few months. Because of the casting call, it does not appear as if the previous actors who portrayed the character — Chris Engen, Michael Muhney, and Justin Hartley — will return to the role.

Fans may not love that Adam’s return won’t mean the return of one of their favorite actors who previously portrayed him, but others will appreciate that the show chose to bring back the integral character regardless of the actor who plays him. A fourth recast may be difficult to accept, but with several years in between, hopefully viewers will enjoy the storyline and the character enough to be happy about his return.

While some people believe that Adam is the person hiding behind the walls at the ranch, playing with Katie — the timing does not seem to line up for that to be the case. This leaves many other intriguing possibilities for that particular storyline.

With Mal Young’s exit as executive producer and head writer, viewers hope to see a reversal of some of his storylines this past year. Josh Griffin takes over the majority of these duties.

Last year saw a mass exodus from the show, including — but not limited to — Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Doug Davidson (Paul), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Kevin (Greg Rikaart), and Mishael Morgan (Hilary). Christal Khalil (Lily) moved from contract to recurring. The show has also lost Kristoff St. John (Neil), because of the actor’s untimely death, the Inquisitr reported.

With all of the losses this past year, viewers want to see some of their favorites back on the show. This recast of Adam will inevitably cause some controversy, but overall, it will be good to have a legacy character back on the screen. From Christian — the son that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is raising as his own — to a possible Chelsea return, the storylines that arise from bringing Adam back will liven up the show, and are sure to make for some exciting moments.