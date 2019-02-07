Ariana Grande Teases Fans In New Instagram Video Ahead Of Album Release

Ariana Grande is getting ready for a big day tomorrow. The 25-year-old pop star has a new album – Thank U, Next – coming out on Friday and her fans can barely contain their excitement.

Earlier today, the “7 Rings” songstress took to her Instagram page to remind everyone to be on the lookout for her new album. The singer posted a sweet message to her whopping 144 million Instagram followers and shared an adorable video of herself grooving to her own music.

In the video, the pop star breaks out a whole new look, using a cute filter to give herself adorable freckles and a sweet flower in her hair. The short clip, which was shot in black-and-white, shows the gorgeous artiste busting a few dance moves during a car ride while blasting a very familiar piece of music in the car speakers.

Ariana’s Instagram followers were quick to recognize the song and identified it as a snippet from “Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored” – one of the tracks from the upcoming album due to launch tomorrow.

In her latest Instagram video, the singer initially poses with her left hand held to her face, in a way that showcases her beautiful new tattoo of a crescent moon next to the sun and stars – a tattoo which she got just two months ago, according to Business Insider. A few seconds into the video, Ariana breaks into a dance, to the delight of her fans.

Needless to say, the new video left the singer’s Instagram followers buzzing with excitement. The clip garnered 350,000 views within 12 minutes of being posted and reached more than 1.2 million views within the hour.

More than 14,700 of her fans rushed to the comment section to gush over the new album, many of them declaring their confidence that Thank U, Next would be a “masterpiece.”

“This is ur [sic] best album I can feel it,” wrote one of her Instagram followers, while another ardent fan confessed that “I’m specifically getting up at 5:00am to listen to it.”

Meanwhile, a very enthusiastic Arianator took things to the next level, writing, “I’m never gonna sleep! I’m so excited! Love you the most!!”

In the video caption, Ariana Grande left a heartfelt message for all of her Instagram followers, letting them know that she carries them in her heart. A short while after that, she went back online to share a sultry photo of herself on Instagram, in anticipation of her album release.