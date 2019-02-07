Adorable Instagram Sensation Manny The Frenchie Celebrates His Eighth Birthday

If you were to take a look at the most-followed Instagram accounts, there’s a good chance that you would notice a pattern emerging. At the time of writing, the 10 most-followed accounts consist of footballers, musicians, and Hollywood celebrities — not counting the platform’s official @instagram account.

Still, aside from celebrity updates and bikini shots, the popular social media platform is filled with a wide variety of content. Those who are self-described fans of food — or foodies, if you will — will no doubt find thousands of food-related accounts to follow. The platform is also popular with arts and crafts aficionados, with plenty of accounts dedicated to showing off their creative talents.

And of course, some accounts focus on adorable, furry four-legged bundles of joy. Of course, I’m talking about dogs.

If you’ve searched Instagram to follow the world’s most popular canines, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon Manny the Frenchie. This lovable French bulldog regularly posts pictures of him lazing around, hanging out with his so-called brothers, and occasionally, sporting a hilarious costume.

Earlier today, the loveable mutt — or rather, his owners — took to Instagram to celebrate his eighth birthday. While french bulldogs typically live for 10 to 12 years, Manny shows no signs of slowing down, if his recent posts are anything to go by.

At the time of writing, Manny’s birthday post has only been live for just over an hour but has accrued well over 6,000 likes. For an Instagram pup, that is impressive — Manny boasts over 1.1 million followers, which makes him the most popular French bulldog on the platform.

Regardless of Manny’s inability to comprehend the English language, that hasn’t stopped users from flocking to his post to wish him a happy birthday.

“You are already 8 years old @manny_the_frenchie,” one user wrote. “i remeber [sic] following your page 5 years ago.. time flies. Happy Birthday dude.”

As detailed by Lifewire, Manny currently stands as one of the most famous dogs on the internet, eclipsed only by a handful of pups, including Marnie the Shih Tzu, Maru the Shiba Inu, and Boo the Pomeranian. Aside from his Instagram posts and a handful of endorsement deals, Manny has been featured on Steve Harvey’s television talk show and has been photographed alongside a handful of celebrities, including Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa.

In a rather humorous “interview” with Canine Journal — which is written in character — Manny explains how he was adopted by his parents.

“They started their quest on finding a puppy Frenchie to rescue, but had no luck. Finally my Dad found a breeder that had one last pup from her recent litter that no one seemed to want. That puppy was me! I was almost 5 months old and the breeder was going to give me away to a shelter because she could not seem to find me a home. I was just waiting for the right family and I found them!”