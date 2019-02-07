It’s Almost Baby Time! ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Is Nesting

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is about 36 weeks along in her pregnancy, and she is getting close to having her baby! On Thursday she took to Instagram and revealed that she is nesting.

Catelynn posted a photo to Instagram which read, “Let the nesting begin,” along with a caption that read, “Seriously I can’t stop myself!!!”

According to AmericanPregnancy.org, nesting is an instinct that can occur in some women near the end of pregnancy. During this time, some women feel the urge to clean and to organize their homes in preparation for the arrival of their baby. The site points out that it is an “old wives’ tale” that labor begins shortly after the urge to nest begins.

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, revealed back in September of 2018 that they were expecting another baby. At the time, Catelynn revealed to Us Weekly that the baby was a “huge shock” as the couple was “not planning” to have another baby.

She explained, “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected”

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to fans on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. During one episode, the couple found out that Catelynn was pregnant. The young couple struggled with how to handle the situation. They wondered if they should try and raise their baby — or if they should place her up for adoption. In the end, they placed their daughter for adoption.

Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second daughter on New Year’s Day of 2015. They named her Novalee Reign, and the little girl recently turned 4 years old. Catelynn and Tyler celebrated their daughter’s big day with unicorn-themed cupcakes.

Now pregnant with her third child, Catelynn and Tyler revealed they are expecting another daughter. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tyler has also exclaimed his excitement for the new baby — saying that he “can’t wait” to meet her.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently came to a close. Reportedly, the cast is set to come back for another season. If that happens, viewers may get to see Catelynn’s pregnancy — and possibly the arrival of her baby. Until then, fans can catch up with the cast of Teen Mom 2, which is currently airing new episodes of Season 9 on MTV. New episodes of Teen Mom 2 can be watched on MTV on Monday nights.