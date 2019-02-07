Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage, Curves, And Long Hair In Newest Instagram Post

Model and TV personality Kourtney Kardashian has been turning heads and setting hearts aflutter as of late. Recently — per reporting from the Inquisitr — the Keeping up with the Kardashians star attended a star-studded event in New York City, where she stunned onlookers with her sexy choice of clothing.

Kourtney recently attended the amfAR New York Gala, which was held at Cipriani’s Wall Street. The amfAR gala stands as a sort of unofficial start to New York Fashion Week, and is attended by celebrities from all over. The gala also raises money for HIV and AIDS research, as the Daily Mail notes.

Plenty of photos were taken at the event, and it seems like Kourtney was keen on sharing her own. Taking to popular social media platform Instagram, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted a sultry pic, one which shows off her assets and sense of style.

In the picture, Kourtney can be seen casually laying against a couch, with a comfy-looking pillow propping her up. Her signature dark locks have been styled into a long ponytail, which she is holding high above her head. With her hair out of the way, the camera has an unobstructed view of her upper torso.

For her makeup, Kourtney sported a nude lip and dark mascara. Her choice of clothing included a pair of stiletto heels, and a Versace gown featuring a scoop neck. Kardashian’s cleavage is on full display here, and with her gown resting to the side, viewers get an unobstructed look at her toned and curvy legs.

Going by the photo’s caption, it seems this particular photo was taken by Mert Alas, a Turkish music video director and fashion photographer. Mert often collaborates with Welsh photographer Marcus Piggott, and the two have worked for publications including Vogue and Pop Magazine. In terms of fashion, the pair boasts clients including Dior, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani, and Roberto Cavalli. In the past, they’ve worked with celebrities including Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, and Scarlett Johansson, just to name a few.

Unsurprisingly, Kourtney’s legion of followers took an immediate liking to her latest share. At the time of writing, the photo has been live for less than an hour and has already accrued over 250,000 likes. Over 1,000 comments have been penned in response to the picture, with many fans taking the time to leave a compliment.

“Thats what i call a mother of 3 beautyyy,” one user wrote, capping off their message with a few heart and heart-eyed emoji.