‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Sharon’s Choice Changes Everything

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, February 7, brings a trial date for Victor. Plus, Mia gives Lola some relationship advice, Sharon supports Nick, and Kyle accepts an invitation that he shouldn’t.

Sharon (Sharon Case) revealed that she had to turn the evidence over to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Nick (Joshua Morrow) assured Sharon that he understood. The Inquisitr reported that the fact that Rey has the evidence truly leaves Nick terrified — even though he tried to hide it from Sharon. Sharon told Nick that part of her will always be a Newman, and they discussed the possibility of Victor (Eric Braeden) going to prison, and how it could impact their children.

Later Nick went to the ranch to update his parents about the fact that Sharon gave Rey the recording. Then, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) showed up, and he’d already heard the evidence from Christine (Lauralee Bell). Michael informed the Newmans that Victor’s trial date is set — for tomorrow. They listened to the audio file, and Nick declared it had been doctored. Michael pleaded with the family to tell him the whole truth, and Victor advised the lawyer to treat it like a conspiracy to set him up. In the end, Victor reassured Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that nobody would go down for J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder, but Nikki didn’t look so sure.

Meanwhile, at their apartment, Rey and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) basked in the fact that Rey solved the case. He told his wife that now there would be plenty more time to spend together, since he’d be working fewer hours once the case is over. However, when Rey mentioned that Sharon is the one who gave him the recording, Mia lost it — and went on a rant about Sharon trying to earn brownie points with Rey.

Today on #YR, Sharon is forced to choose sides. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GCno0sjNBs pic.twitter.com/SM1ntFq572 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 7, 2019

Later, at Crimson Lights, Mia saw Lola (Sasha Calle), and Lola told her about her problems with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Mia was shocked to hear that Lola and Kyle aren’t having sex, and she advised her sister-in-law that it brings a relationship closer. Mia said she’d hate for Lola to lose Kyle over that.

Speaking of Kyle, he and Summer (Hunter King) talked, and she advised her ex to tell Lola that he was wrong, but Kyle wasn’t ready to do that. Then, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) saw Summer and Kyle laughing together — and privately told Kyle that he would lose Lola if he didn’t straighten out. Later, at the Abbott mansion, Kyle got a text from Summer about meeting for drinks, and he agreed to meet her.