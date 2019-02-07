Candice Swanepoel Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Monochromatic Picture

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel took to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 7, and showed off some major skin to her 13.2 million followers through her revealing outfit.

In her newest picture, Candice wore a long coat and a pair of panties — but no shirt or bra at all. Through the unbuttoned coat, the model revealed her chest, flashing her breasts and setting pulses racing.

The model accessorized with a pair of drop earrings and let her hair down to pull off a very sexy look. As for her makeup, it couldn’t be figured out whether she wore it or not because the picture was captured in black and white. Per the caption, the snap was captured for Vogue Turkiye and was clicked by L.A.-based photographer Zoey Grossman.

Within an hour of having been posted, the share racked up 77,000 likes and close to 400 comments. One fan called Candice the most beautiful and sexiest woman on Earth, while another one thanked the 30-year-old model for being the most inspirational woman. Another commentator expressed his admiration for Candice by calling her irresistible and incredibly sexy.

Others, per usual, showered the stunner with countless hearts, kiss, and fire emojis — and posted complimentary words and phrases like “true goddess,” “flawless in every pic,” and “amazingly beautiful.”

Prior to posting the current picture, the model shared another picture from her Vogue Turkiye photo shoot, wherein she rocked a black bikini top. The magazine also posted a risqué pic of the model on their official Instagram page wherein she wore a black-and-gold swimsuit — one which allowed her to flaunt some major sideboob. The model wore some killer high-heels which accentuated her long, slender legs.

Candice also took to the official page of her swimwear line, Tropic of C, and posted a number of sultry bikini photos to flaunt her amazingly well-toned figure.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, fans gushed over just how hot Swanepoel looked in the snaps — and they praised her for maintaining her figure, despite giving birth to her second child only eight months ago.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Candice revealed that she had returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018 mere months after delivering her second child. This was her eighth year serving as one of the brand’s angels.

And although it’s clear that Swanepoel performs some strenuous exercises in the gym, she also has a quick metabolism which helped her to lose the baby weight rapidly. According to an article by the Cut, the model said the following as regards the matter.