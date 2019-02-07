Woody Allen, In A Rare #MeToo Move, Sues Amazon

The prolific filmmaker Woody Allen was accused of molesting his daughter, Dylan Farrow, back in the early 1990s — around the time that he took up with Soon-Yi Previn, per Insider, the daughter of Allen’s longtime partner (and Dylan’s mother), Mia Farrow.

Allen was never convicted of any crime at the time, but the allegation resurfaced as the #MeToo movement gained steam in 2017, although there was a round of public argument in the case as early as 2014. Dylan Farrow resurfaced to reiterate her accusation, with Allen continuing to maintain his innocence. Meanwhile, Allen’s estranged son — Ronan Farrow — emerged as one of the leading journalists covering the #MeToo movement, breaking stories about everyone from Harvey Weinstein to Les Moonves.

But the accusations had an effect on Allen’s career, as the filmmaker — who has released at least one film per year for most of the last three decades — has lost his multi-film deal with Amazon. And now he has sued the company.

According to Deadline, Allen has filed suit against Amazon for $68 million, alleging that the company breached its contract when it backed out of its deal with Allen — while also scrapping the release of A Rainy Day in New York, a film directed by Allen that was pushed off from its planned release last year. Multiple actors in the film, including Timothee Chalamet, had agreed to donate their paychecks from the film to charity.

“Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year-old baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well-known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen — and in any event, it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract,” the lawsuit says, per Deadline.

Amazon is new to the movie biz, so it tracks they haven't mastered the art of burying a film they're contractually obligated to release https://t.co/tTmm7tPrip — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) February 7, 2019

Former Amazon Studios boss Roy Price had signed Allen to the deal, which also included the director’s first-ever TV series, Crisis in Six Scenes. Price, however, departed the company following a sexual misconduct scandal of his own. His departure took place in October of 2017, per the New York Times.

Of the prominent people accused since the start of the #MeToo movement, very few of them have responded with lawsuits — possibly because suing opens plaintiffs up to discovery, as well as later public testimony.

One exception, per Forbes, was author Stephen Elliott, who sued last year over his inclusion in the “sh*tty media men” list. Said list was circulated on the internet, and was comprised of men in the New York City media world who contributors to the list claimed had committed varying degrees of sexual misconduct.