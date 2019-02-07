Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Nude Thong While Shopping For Drinks At A Convenience Store

Emily Ratajkowski is busy promoting her new Inamorata Body line, and she’s getting things started with a series of photos that were shot inside a convenience store. While the setting seems atypical, it’s also unique. In the newest Instagram photo, Emily can be seen grabbing a drink inside a cooler. She faced her back to the camera while wearing a nude thong bottom and matching tank top with thin straps. Her face couldn’t be seen because of the angle, but fans immediately recognized Ratajkowski. Fans raved about the new photo, noting, “Wowww,” “Lovely,” and “Goals.”

This is the fifth photo the model has shared of the photoshoot. The others featured a simple red lingerie set, a white mini dress, a bodysuit and a light pink tank and biker shorts combo.

The new line appears to be available at an opportune time, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. It includes lingerie, both lacy and simple along with chic pieces like bralettes and miniskirts. Fans have already become familiar with the other side of the Inamorata line, which features risque swimsuits. Fans can likely look forward to seeing more photos of Emrata modeling the new Body line, considering she’s the main model for the swimwear.

According to Vogue, the Body line includes 47 new pieces. Ratajkowski worked with partner and fashion consultant Kat Mendenhall to arrive at the collection, with the former noting that “We are both from San Diego though we have lived in New York City for a long time. I always want something that feels really good or comfortable but isn’t high-maintenance.”

Ratajkowski’s work in fashion seems a natural choice for her, considering she’s become one of the sought-after models and has also amassed an impressive fan base on social media. She’s also become a modern voice for feminism, which is a topic which she often discusses in her interviews. For example, she described her point of view about breasts, as described by Billboard.

“It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts. That’s when I realized how f—ed our culture is. When we see breasts, we don’t think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, over-sexualized images. Any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist. If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist.”

The model drew scrutiny after attending the Brett Kavanaugh protest in a braless outfit, which was a good example of people being “offended by breasts.”