Tom Brady ‘Struck Out’ With Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Reportedly Claimed

'There was one thing you weren't able to do: Ivanka chose Jared.'

Donald Trump once mocked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for “striking out” with his daughter Ivanka Trump, Celebrity Insider is reporting.

The magazine recounts a story from Jason Miller, who once worked as a campaign adviser for Trump. Specifically, Miller claims that, in 2016, Trump called Brady on his (Brady’s) birthday. Supposedly, Brady didn’t answer, and so Trump left the athlete a mocking voice mail.

“You’re the greatest of all time. You’re the best. There was one thing you weren’t able to do: Ivanka chose Jared [Kushner]. That’s the only thing you weren’t able to win at.”

At this point, it bears noting that this claim is difficult to verify, as it’s coming secondhand from Miller. However, as the Daily Beast notes, Miller did, in fact, make the claim on his podcast, Omnishambles. Miller also went on to claim that Trump went on to reference Brady’s current wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen.

“Tom, you’re great. Don’t get me wrong, Tom, you ended up doing okay.”

Miller also claimed that Trump’s “ears perked up” as he was leaving the voice mail and that Trump was laughing to himself throughout, amused by his own humor.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, if Brady returned Trump’s call. Miller says he has “no idea.”

Also unclear is if there is any truth to Trump’s claim, via Miller, that Brady “struck out” with Ivanka Trump, or indeed if he ever even knew her at all.

In fact, according to a November 2018 Boston Herald report, any relationship between Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump appears to only have existed in Donald Trump’s wishful thinking. Donald Trump’s second wife, Ivana Trump, wrote in her 2017 book Raising Trump that, at some point before 2009 (when Ivanka married Jared Kushner and Brady married Gisele), Donald Trump was all about setting up Ivanka with Tom.

“He said, ‘You have to meet him!’ But Ivanka wasn’t into it.”

However, former White House communications boss Anthony Scaramucci told TMZ in 2017 that Brady and Ivanka did date, though he was hazy about the specifics.

Trump and Brady have been friends for years now, and Brady’s locker has even been spotted with a “Make America Great Again” hat inside. However, in 2017, following the Patriots’ Super Bowl win, Brady famously declined to visit with Trump at the White House in the customary post-championship visit with the president. Whether that was because of politics remains unclear; Scaramucci claimed to TMZ that Gisele didn’t want Tom anywhere near a place where Ivanka could be, while Tom claimed that he wanted to spend time with his sick mother.