Kim Kardashian Goes Topless In Racy New Instagram Snap

It seems like Kim Kardashian woke up from her night at the amfAR gala in very high spirits.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to post a raunchy new photo of herself looking absolutely stunning as she woke up in her bed. Kim appeared to be topless while she rested her head on her hands, giving the camera a seductive glance. She rocked striking dark eye makeup but no lipstick, and displayed a super tanned skin tone while she wished her 126 million followers a good morning. The 38-year-old laid on some white sheets while her long dark tresses — which were parted down the middle — cascaded down her bare shoulders. Kim sported her very minimalist wedding band, one which she has been wearing ever since the Paris robbery — during which thieves stole her 20-carat diamond ring.

Kanye West’s wife’s sensual new snap took Instagram by storm, and it racked up nearly 400,000 likes and over 2,600 comments in just under an hour. Her fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments, with one user saying “I can’t even reach your glorious morning look at night. adorable,” while many wished her a good morning, too. Common praises included “beautiful,” “hot,” “you’re bomb,” and lots of fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Kim’s nude post comes just a day after she attended the amfAR New York Gala with older sister Kourtney and their two close friends, Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck. At the star-studded event, which was held at Cipriani’s Wall Street, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star presented her friends — and legendary fashion photographers — Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott with an award, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“So happy to honor Mert and Marcus tonight!!!! Thank you Donatella & @Versace for lending me this stunning vintage gown for tonight,” she tweeted.

Kim Kardashian rocked a black vintage Versace dress from the Fall 1991 collection, one that featured a plunging neckline, which allowed her to showcase her busty assets. The dress also featured a leg slit, one which revealed her toned legs. She completed the look with a pair of clear high heels, and let her long raven-hued locks tumble down her back in a wavy, Cher-like style.

Her sister Kourtney, on the other hand, opted for a black Versace dress too — but hers was from the Fall 2018 collection. The classic number featured a long leg slit as well, with the 39-year-old showcasing her curvy figure and slender legs. Kourtney completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels, and styled her hair into a sleek, high ponytail.