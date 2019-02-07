Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Throwback Shot Of Daughter Lola Via Instagram

Morning talk show host Kelly Ripa is known for sharing fantastic family photographs via her Instagram page, and she tends to mix things up with a fabulous balance of both current pictures and throwback shots. On Thursday, Kelly shared an adorable shot that fans hope Lola won’t object to all that much.

Fans of Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, know that the couple’s kids aren’t always terribly thrilled by being featured on their parents’ social media pages. They also resist being talked about on Kelly’s show, to a great extent, and that is especially the case for Ripa’s daughter — Lola.

Kelly and Mark have three children, 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin. While Michael is getting into acting, and thus is being seen publicly much more often lately than he was a few years ago, Lola still tends to tightly embrace her privacy. The teen is seen at public events with her parents from time to time, but otherwise typically keeps a pretty low profile.

In her latest Instagram post, Ripa seemingly did her best to share an adorable shot of her daughter while still respecting the teen’s ongoing quest for privacy. The photo is a throwback to the year 2002, when Lola was just a toddler. Kelly noted that it was the little girl’s first time to Gillian’s Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Not much could be seen in the background, but those familiar with the destination know that Gillian’s Wonderland Pier is a decades-old amusement park. Based on Ripa’s caption, it sounds as if the family has visited the tourist spot many times over the years.

Other recent family photos shared by Kelly on her Instagram page include selfies with Mark during a recent vacation in Mexico, and an Instagram throwback to when the whole family joined Ripa as she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lola popped again up in throwbacks from a family New Year’s Eve celebration from a few years ago. Prior to that, it seems that the last time the teen was shown in a photo on Kelly’s page was last November — in a 2011 Thanksgiving throwback.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ fans always love seeing photos of Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, whether they are current snapshots or throwback photos. People typically understand 17-year-old Lola’s desire to keep her personal life private, but they can’t help but smile when they do see a hint of the teen pop up on either Kelly or Mark’s social media pages.