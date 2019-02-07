Khloe Kardashian Shares Hilarious Video Of Niece Dream Applying Lipstick In All The Wrong Places

Dream Kardashian is on her way to joining the family makeup business — as long as she works on her application skills. The 2-year-old little girl, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, joined her aunt Khloe Kardashian in testing out lipstick. The lipstick in question came from Khloe’s collaboration with Malika Haqq and BECCA Cosmetics, BECCA BFF’s. Khloe shared a series of videos to Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, clips which showed Dream applying the collection’s Hot Tamale lipstick everywhere on her face but the lips.

The first video showed Dream — wearing an oversized red sweatshirt — staring into the camera as she gently applied the lip color while Aunt Khloe watched. The video appeared to begin after Dream had already covered her lips, but she continued to go a bit overboard. She colored her chin and the region under her nose a bright red.

“Wow. I think you have enough on, mama,” the 34-year-old reality star said, according to Us Weekly.

The toddler then turned to fill her aunt’s face with lipstick. Khloe pursed her lips and allowed Dream to swipe the lipstick across her face before asking, “How does it look?”

Khloe looked at the camera while Dream added even more color to her own face. Khloe noticed that her niece “missed a spot” on her lips, and Dream happily swiped the lipstick again — across her chin.

“It’s lipstick. A stick for your lips,” Khloe said with a laugh before sharing selfies of the final messy look.

Dream is unfortunately stuck in the center of a feud between her parents at the moment. While Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna share joint custody of the little girl, the Kardashian family is concerned for Dream’s safety in the hands of her mother, an inside source told People.

“Regardless of the issues that Rob is dealing with, it’s pretty clear that the environment that Rob and his family can offer Dream is the healthiest for her,” the source explained.

Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, reportedly agrees that Dream should be spending more time with her father while Chyna “pulls her things together,” according to TMZ.

Recently, Chyna embarked on a surprise trip to Hawaii — and planned to leave Dream with a nanny, which caused a rift between her and Rob. Sources say that one parent is supposed to have custody while the other is out of town.

“He has never wanted Chyna to be cut out of Dream’s life,” the source said. “But he also doesn’t want Dream to be raised by a nanny while her mom is off partying out of state.”