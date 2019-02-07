Watch Real Betis Vs Valencia CF Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Spanish Cup Semifinal Online

Two teams fighting for what will likely be their best shot at glory this season, Real Betis and Valencia, meet Thursday is a Copa del Rey semifinal match.

The Seville-based side Real Betis currently sit sixth in La Liga, per Sky Sports, exactly where they finished last year, while Valencia CF are struggling along in eighth after rising to the fourth spot on the table last season. That means for both teams, their best chance at silverware would be to capture the Copa del Rey — and either team is just 120 minutes away from a spot in the Cup final set for May 25, where they will have their work cut out for them as they come up against either Barcelona or Real Madrid. On Thursday, the first 90 minutes of the second Copa del Rey semifinal will stream live from Seville.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Betis vs. Valencia CF Spanish Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Thursday, February 7, at the 60,700-seat Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 4 a.m. China Standard Time on Friday, February 8.

For Betis, playing the Cup final would have added meaning, and perhaps even an advantage, with the game scheduled for their own home pitch at the Benito Villamarín. While Thursday’s match marks the first appearance for the Heliopolitanos in the Copa del Rey semifinals since 2005 — the year they recorded the more recent of their two Cup titles — they come into the showdown with Valencia having allowed just one home goal in this season’s Cup competition, and with only three defeats in their last 17 matches across all competitions, according to SportsKeeda.

Both clubs head into the first-leg contest coming off inspiring performances last weekend in La Liga, per Soccerway. Valencia pulled out a 2-2 away draw at La Liga leaders and defending champions Barcelona, while Real Betis unceremoniously dumped second-place Atletico Madrid 1-0 in Seville.

Striker Santi Mina (l) and midfielder Dani Parejo (r) lead Valencia into Seville to face Betis on Thursday. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Betis vs. Valencia CF Copa del Rey first-key semifinal, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But there is a way for fans to watch the Betis-Valencia first-leg match stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Los Verdiblancos vs. Els Taronges match stream live for free.

In the United Kingdom, the stream is set to be carried by Eleven Sports. In Spain, GOL TV will stream the Spanish Cup match live. In Italy, the Betis-Valencia Copa Del Rey contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the DAZN sports platform will also live stream the match. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the Copa del Rey live stream.

In the Middle East — and parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may stream the Real Betis vs. Valencia CF, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.