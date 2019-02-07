‘SI’ Model Alexis Ren Teases Sexy Nearly-Nude Shot From Her Shower Via Instagram

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model and Instagram starlet Alexis Ren knows how to raises pulses with just one simple photo or video clip — and she did just that in her latest Instagram Story video. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant has a stunning figure, and she teased everybody with a nearly-nude glimpse of it in this most recent post.

Alexis Ren posted several short video clips to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. In one clip, she teased new projects that she has in the works — and a couple of the videos showed her undergoing a facial treatment that she loves. In the last and most tantalizing one, the Sports Illustrated starlet teased that she was in a special place. She had a huge smile on her face as she toyed with her followers.

In this particular shot, it appears that Ren was in her tile shower — and she had a book open in front of her to hide her breasts. Alexis appeared to be entirely nude otherwise, but the camera angles and the open book hid her most essential body parts.

Despite that, Ren’s trim body and sexy curves could not be missed. There was a fair bit of underboob visible as Alexis first held the book up to cover part of her face, and she giggled as she moved the book — turning to showcase hints of her slim waist and a couple of her tattoos.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Alexis posted a shot via Instagram — one showing her fully dressed, but still looking sexy. She commented on hiring joke tellers. Ren was sitting outside of a cafe or coffee shop, and she was wearing glasses as she looked somewhat serious.

While Alexis’ facial expression may have looked serious, her outfit highlighted her typical sexy vibe. Ren was wearing a simple white tank top that was cropped to show her midriff, and she went braless under the top. She was also wearing black jeans, it appeared, and they were sitting just under her navel.

Ren’s Sports Illustrated work and sexy social media shots have helped her build a base of 13.1 million followers on Instagram, and they clearly loved this latest post. More than 915,000 of them liked the sexy coffee shop shot — and more than 5,000 of them commented, as well.

What projects will Alexis Ren be sharing in the weeks or months ahead? She’s kept very busy since wrapping up her stint on Dancing with the Stars, and fans will be dying to see what she tackles next. Ren appeared in the 2018 edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit as a Rookie of the Year, but it looks as if she’s focusing on new things as she moves forward in 2019.