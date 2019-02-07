Elizabeth Hurley Puts On Busty Display In Peach Bikini On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is feeling nostalgic about her time in the Maldives and wishing she were back there. On Thursday, the 53-year-old stunner took to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo of herself rocking a peach-colored bikini that puts her ageless figure on full display.

In the snapshot in question, the British actress and model is featured wearing a bandeau bikini top as she enjoys the ocean. Hurley appears to be coming up out of the water as she supports her body on her forearms, which are resting on the ledge of a wooden dock or walkway. The mother of one has her body toward the camera as she leans against her crossed arms in a pose that accentuates her busty figure.

The salmon-pink top she is rocking is by her own brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, as per her post’s tag. The model in question is named Monique Bikini, whose top comes in a classic bandeau shape with a center knot.

In the photo, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel is wearing dark makeup on her eyes, which makes their blue color stand out. Her hair is wet and slicked back, suggesting she’d been swimming before the shot was captured.

In the caption, Hurley expressed that she wishes she were in the Maldives again.

The post, which the model shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 21,400 likes and more than 400 comments within an hour of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to point out how they feel about the photo by writing flattering messages and leaving a series of emoji.

“You are the sun in the middle of that sea,” one user wrote.

“A beautiful English rose,” another one chimed in, paired with flowers, hearts, and heart-eyed emoji.

Hurley often turns heads thanks to her flawless, age-defying physique. In an interview with Women’s Health magazine back in October, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress said that she is particularly aware of her health habits because of her family history of breast cancer.

While her body looks better than ever, she said her diet is “pretty normal,” but added she drinks two mugs of warm water first thing in the morning. However, for the most part, she attributes her good health to three small things.

“Making more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to do relaxing activities,” Women’s Health pointed out.