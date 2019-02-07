Elsa Hosk Puts On Busty Display With Dramatic Cutout Dress For amfAR Gala

The Victoria's Secret model flaunted her stunning figure on the way to the star-studded event.

Elsa Hosk proved she doesn’t need a runway to strut her stuff on Wednesday night, at the annual amfAR Gala. The event — one which kicks off New York Fashion Week — came with a star-studded array of celebrities dressed to kill, and Hoska made sure all eyes were on her with her daring black ensemble.

The series of photos which Hosk posted to Instagram show her arriving at the gala, already clad in her figure-hugging gown. The model slicked her long blonde hair back into a chic bun, keeping the focus on her flawlessly made-up face. Hosk went for understated but elegant black eye makeup that accentuated her blue eyes, and a nude lipstick that helped to accentuate her full pout. The supermodel kept the rest of her makeup soft and fresh-faced, adding some highlighting to emphasize her angular cheekbones.

Hosk clad her gym-toned body in a dramatic black dress that showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The model wore a floor-length, long-sleeved black dress that clung to her every curve. But what really set her outfit apart was the accents — a dramatic cutout that went from the top of her chest down her torso, showing a significant amount of skin for such an otherwise demure look. Hosk finished off the striking ensemble with a delicate gold necklace and a chunky gold belt.

The 26-year-old supermodel shared the stunning shots with her 5.2 million Instagram followers, who thanked her for the images by offering up over 62,000 likes in the span of a few hours.

Hosk was in good company for the amfAR Gala, which also saw appearances by Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Heidi Klum, and Lily Aldridge. According to E! News, the event — which honors AIDS and HIV research — paid tribute to actress Milla Jovovich for her ongoing efforts to fight against these diseases. Jovovich has long been an advocate for numerous AIDS-related charities, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Besides celebrating the work of those fighting against AIDS and HIV, the amfAR Gala has become a fun event to kick off one of the most exciting weeks in the world of fashion. The rich and famous get together to rub elbows, to exchange stories, and to see what everyone is wearing this season.

And Hosk wasn’t the only Victoria’s Secret angel on hand to spread some otherworldly glam at the event. She was joined by fellow angels Candice Swanepoel and Winnie Harlow — as well as legendary model, and former angel, Alessandra Ambrosio.