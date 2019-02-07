Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Cleavage In Figure-Hugging Gown At AmfAR Gala

Kourtney Kardashian attended the amfAR New York gala on Wednesday night, and she turned heads as soon as she arrived to the red carpet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the star-studded event, which took place at Cipriani’s Wall Street in New York City, in a gorgeous black Versace number from the fall 2018 collection, according to the Daily Mail. The gown featured a scoop neckline, which put her ample cleavage on full display, and had thick shoulder straps and a huge leg slit that allowed her to flaunt her super toned pins. Kourt, 39, completed the look with a pair of black pointed heels and styled her hair into a sleek, high ponytail. In terms of makeup, the mother of three opted for a dramatic smokey eye and a nude lipstick shade, as well as plenty of highlighter to perfectly frame her cheekbones.

But Kourtney had a rivaling beauty standing next to her on the red carpet: her younger sister Kim. The 38-year-old matched her sister in a black Versace ensemble, except hers was a vintage number from the fall 1991 collection, which is no surprise seen as the reality TV star is close friends with the famous fashion designer, and several of the Kardashian-Jenner members have often rocked outfits from both past and present lines.

Kim completed the look with a pair of clear heeled sandals, which allowed her vintage dress to fully shine, while at the same time letting her signature long raven tresses cascade down her shoulders in a wavy, Cher-like style – a hairstyle that fans are now accustomed to seeing her sport. She also kept her makeup game pretty simple, opting for some striking dark eyeshadow and a nude lipstick shade. Accompanying the sisters were their long-time close pals, Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck, who both looked super smart in their classy tuxedos.

At the event, Kim presented an award to legendary fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with whom she has worked several times.

“So happy to honor Mert and Marcus tonight!!!! Thank you Donatella & @Versace for lending me this stunning vintage gown for tonight,” she tweeted.

The four friends looked terrific at the amfAR New York gala, which is usually considered to mark the kickoff of New York Fashion Week and is attended by a series of A-listers, from models to major Hollywood stars. AmfAR has been raising money for HIV and AIDS research since 1998. Other honorees included actress Milla Jovovich and Swiss art collector Simon de Pury.