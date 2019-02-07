NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Acquire Bradley Beal & Jeff Green For Four Players & Draft Picks, ‘SB Nation’ Suggests

Will the Spurs consider engaging in a blockbuster deal before the February NBA trade deadline?

When they struggled earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors and speculations started to circulate that the Washington Wizards are planning to make a huge roster shakeup before the February NBA trade deadline. The Wizards have reportedly made every player on their roster, including John Wall and Bradley Beal, available in trade discussions.

Even before John Wall suffered a season-ending injury, Bradley Beal is already considered to be the most Wizards’ valuable trade asset by many. As of now, the Wizards haven’t shown any indication that they plan on moving Beal — and demand assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. However, lots of crazy things happen before the February NBA trade deadline, and it is highly likely that some of NBA teams are calling the Wizards to inquire about Beal’s availability via trade.

One of the most intriguing trade destinations for Bradley Beal is the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are not known for engaging in blockbuster deals before the February NBA trade deadline, but if they are serious about contending for the NBA championship title, they might seriously consider pairing DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge with another superstar.

In the proposed trade deal by Matt Ellentuck of SB Nation, the Spurs would be sending Pau Gasol, Marco Belinelli, Lonnie Walker IV, DeJounte Murray, a 2019 first-round pick, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Wizards for Bradley Beal and Jeff Green. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“This may seem like a lot to give up for Beal at first glance, but it makes sense. In Beal and Green, the Spurs beef up its rotation with win-now pieces at a time where DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge aren’t getting any younger. The Wizards, meanwhile, can start with a blank slate next year if they ship Beal and let the dice role [sic] as Wall is sidelined. Absorbing Gasol’s contract stinks, but that money isn’t going to be used on anyone great in free agency, anyway. With Wall on the sidelines, Murray can get a chance to thrive running Washington’s offense.”

NBA trade rumors: Wizards still not planning to deal star Bradley Beal https://t.co/qh0pMQfHnD pic.twitter.com/gAp0CnyjSJ — Sporting News NBA (@sn_nba) February 7, 2019

Trading Lonnie Walker IV and DeJounte Murray, together with two first-round picks, is undeniably a tough decision for the Spurs — but it may be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Bradley Beal’s caliber. Beal will undeniably boost the Spurs’ performance, especially on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 25-year-old shooting guard is averaging 24.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.4 steals on 47.0 percent shooting from the field and 35.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Moving out of the shadow of John Wall to play under Coach Gregg Popovich could speed up Bradley Beal’s development into a legitimate NBA superstar in the league. Jeff Green may just be a salary cap filler, but he could be a very reliable contributor to the Spurs’ second unit.