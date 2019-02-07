Meghan McCain Wishes Grandmother Roberta A Happy 107th Birthday: ‘You Are The Epitome Of Strength And Grace’

What an amazing accomplishment!

Today, Meghan McCain took to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts to wish her grandmother, Roberta McCain, a happy birthday. Today, Roberta is celebrating her 107th birthday and her granddaughter couldn’t be more proud.

In the sweet photo that was posted to Instagram, Meghan rests her head on her grandmother’s shoulder as she looks into the camera and smiles. Roberta sits in her wheelchair and leans her head against Meghan’s while also putting her hand around Meghan’s arm. Just behind Meghan stands her late father, Senator John McCain, who looks at the two women in a sweet embrace. Also behind the women is Senator Lindsey Graham.

To go along with the heartwarming photo, The View host also shared a beautiful caption to honor her beloved grandmother.

“Happy 107th Birthday to my Nana Roberta McCain – you are the epitome of strength and grace, an American treasure and one of my life role models,” she wrote. “Thank you for showing me and so many others how to truly live life on your own terms. I love you.”

It comes as no shock that McCain’s photo has earned her a ton of attention on the social media platform. In addition to 18,000 likes, Meghan’s photo also garnered 490-plus comments in just a few hours of the post going live. Many fans commented on the photo to wish Robert a happy birthday while countless others couldn’t get over the fact that she is 107-years-old.

McCain family matriarch Roberta McCain celebrates 107th birthday https://t.co/pfOeZyNI7i pic.twitter.com/sX1guAFJIu — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 7, 2019

“Awwww what a wonderful incredible lady, and you too Megan,” one follower wrote.

“What a Beautiful picture and I see the love shining out of all. What a grand Lady.”

“Awesome! I lost my 101 year old grandma two years ago today and she was an amazing woman as well. Blessings to have them in our lives for so long. Happy Birthday,” another wrote.

While Meghan may be having a great day celebrating and honoring her grandmother, it hasn’t necessarily been an easy week for her. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, McCain took to Twitter to slam President Donald Trump for a dig that he took at her late father before the State of the Union address.

Trump spoke about McCain voting against repealing ObamaCare and called the move “a betrayal” against his own Republican party. Once Meghan caught wind of Trump’s comments against her father, who passed away from brain cancer six months ago, she took to her Twitter account to lash out.

“The president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling – even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union.”

She ended the rant by saying that her father’s greatness and legacy must haunt President Trump. Throughout their relationship, McCain and Trump often butted heads and spoke out against one another, and now McCain’s daughter is following in her father’s footsteps and keeping the rivalry alive.