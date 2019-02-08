Scott Disick Says Kourtney Kardashian Is Obsessed With Kanye West In New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Kourtney Kardashian is obsessed with Kanye West, at least in Scott Disick’s opinion. During the newly released trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16, Scott tells Kim Kardashian that Kourt is infatuated with the rapper.

According to Radar Online, Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian will seemingly have a conversation about Kourtney Kardashian’s affection for Kim’s husband, Kanye West.

“Kourtney’s obsessed with Kanye,” Scott tells Kim. “A family that swaps together stays together,” Kim fires back as she laughs, but the subject is not brought up again in the trailer.

Meanwhile, other big moments in the family’s lives are also revealed in the trailer. Kim and Kanye reveal to their brood that they are expecting a fourth child together via a surrogate.

However, Kardashian and West are seen in another clip arguing with one another while in the car together, showing a real-life disagreement between the famous couple.

“Kanye’s friends always publicly talk sh*t about him,” Kim also adds in the trailer, seemingly talking about the beefs that West has had in recent months, which she has also spoken out about online.

In addition Kim, Kourtney, and the rest of the Kardashian family are seen having dinner together when Khloe and Kim get into a fight. Khloe eventually storms off and leaves Kim crying.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are also in the trailer as Kourt tells her former boyfriend, whom she shares three children with, that she doesn’t want to send him mixed messages, to which Scott reveals she barely sends a normal message.

It’s unclear about what Kardashian and Disick are talking about, but some fans believe it could be their relationship. The two are currently co-parenting their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and Scott is in a serious relationship with model Sofia Richie.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney spoke out about her co-parenting relationship with Scott during an appearance on the Today Show this week.

“I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together, and I think it’s a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too,” Kardashian stated.

Recently, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia have been spending a lot of time together. They were seen vacationing in Mexico together with the kids the weekend before Christmas, and then headed to Aspen to ring in the New Year with the Kardashians.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for Season 16 later this year.