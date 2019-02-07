Lais Ribeiro Stuns In A Revealing Blue Dress As She Attends The AmfAR Gala In New York

Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro stunned everyone as she donned a beautiful blue, off-the-shoulder dress that turned many heads at the star-studded amfAR charity bash in New York on Wednesday night.

Made up of a sweetheart neckline, velvet bodice, and a silk skirt detail, the dress allowed the 28-year-old model to flaunt plenty of cleavage. The model also flaunted her long, sexy legs through the short hemline of the dress. The Brazilian bombshell accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace, drop earrings, and a sparkly ring that gave her a very graceful look.

She wore minimal makeup comprising of some brown eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, and some rose-pink lip color to accentuate her plump lips, and she styled her hair into a sleek bun. The model posted not one or two but four pictures from the event to wow her fans and followers.

Within a few minutes of going live, the picture racked up 17,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans showered the hottie with various compliments. One fan called her “extremely hot and sexy,” while a male fan said that he is seriously in love with Lais.

Other fans posted countless hearts and kiss emojis on the pic and called her “amazing,” “truly divine,” “very glamorous,” and “absolutely perfect.”

Prior to posting the current picture, Lais treated her 2 million Instagram fans to a sultry snapshot wherein she left little to the imagination by wearing a skimpy yellow bra to flaunt major cleavage and her supermodel curves. And as the Inquisitr previously noted, the picture became an instant hit among her fans and followers. The post amassed close to 100,000 likes and close to 800 comments within a few hours of going live.

Two weeks ago, Lais left her fans’ jaw-dropped after Maxim magazine posted a nearly-nude picture of the model, wherein she was featured wearing a transparent jacket to expose her boobs.

In an interview with Vogue, the mother of one revealed that ever since she has become a mom, everything has changed. She said that becoming a mom has motivated her more to be the best person that she can be and to be a true role model for her son.

In the same interview, the hottie was questioned if she could talk to her 10-year-old self, what would she tell her? In response, Lais said the following.