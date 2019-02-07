Ariana Grande Reacts To Ex Pete Davidson Dating Kate Beckinsale In New Video

Ariana's revealing how she really feels about Pete and Kate's relationship.

Ariana Grande is revealing how she really feels about her former fiancé Pete Davidson dating Kate Beckinsale in a new video captured by TMZ. Awaiting paparazzi asked the “7 Rings” singer how she really feels about Pete stepping out with his new love just over three months after they called off their engagement, though it sounds like there’s no bad blood between the famous exes.

The star was spotted at Westwood One Radio Networks in West Hollywood on February 6 when photogs quizzed her about her former flame’s new romance with the actress. Grande was asked if she believes they make a good couple, despite a pretty large age gap. Davidson is 25-years-old while Beckinsale is 45-years-old, putting them 20 years apart.

Ariana – who was rocking cute bun pigtails while out and about with a group of friends and her mom Joan Grande – shouted her reply out the door after being questioned about the relationship by admitting that she thinks Pete and Kate are “so cute!” together. The star was out of sight when she gave her opinion, yelling it as she entered the building.

However, one thing she was less keen to talk about is her reportedly canceled appearance at the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10.

Grande allegedly pulled out of both attending and performing at the Grammys this year, despite being nominated for both Best Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Variety is claiming that the pop star supposedly had a disagreement with producers after they told her that she wouldn’t be able to perform her new single “7 Rings” at the big show, though Grande wasn’t willing to speak about the controversy when asked by paparazzi.

Ariana’s comments on Pete and Kate come shortly after the Inquisitr shared that a source close to the 25-year-old alleged that she actually isn’t too bothered about her former fiancé moving on. The two shared a whirlwind romance last year that began in May and saw them engaged after just a few weeks of dating.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider claimed that Ariana “isn’t bothered at all” by the relationship after the new couple were spotted out and about together on multiple occasions over the past few days, something she appeared to confirm by describing them as being “so cute” this week.

“The focus is entirely on the album coming out on Friday and can’t wait for fans to hear,” the source then continued on the singer’s current headspace, also referring to her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, which is set for release on February 8.

It seems as though Grande has been doing a whole lot of setting the record straight recently, particularly when it comes to reports she could have bad blood with someone close, or formerly close, to her.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr shared, Grande vehemently clapped back at fans claiming close friend Nicki Minaj appeared to throw “shade” at her in her new song “Bust Down Barbiana,” in which Ariana gets a shout out.

After one Twitter user asked if the reference was a diss, the “God Is A Woman” singer replied on the social media site that “there will never be anything but love between us, ever.”

“She’s been there for me (in real life) every time I’ve needed somebody & I’ll always be there for her.”

Ariana added of their relationship, “we love each other. bet.”