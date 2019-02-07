Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Kerr Suffered Serious Complications During The Birth Of Their Daughter

The 'American Idol' alum revealed that she and the baby are still in the hospital.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, country crooner Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, welcomed their second child – a baby girl – earlier this week. The happy parents took to Instagram to share their joy over the arrival of their first daughter, who joins big brother Memphis as the newest addition to the famous family.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess,” Aldean shared on Instagram.

Kerr also shared some sweet snaps of the precious little girl, and fans went wild for the adorable shots. However, Brittany updated fans of both hers and Aldean’s on the status of the family and shared the heartbreaking news that she and Navy Rome are still in the hospital, following complications during the birth of the baby.

“When your labor goes amazing … but then things go south. Still [in] hospital living with my trooper of a hubs and a precious little girl. One blood transfusion … and swollen everything,” Kerr shared in a video posted to her Instagram story.

Kerr also added that they have been in the hospital for days and that she couldn’t wait to take her “fat little piggies” home – while showing off her swollen feet – as Us Weekly reported.

Though the news is devastating, it seems that the family is in good spirits and trying to remain positive during the health scare. Kerr giggled through the videos, and Aldean could be heard laughing in the background as they updated their adoring followers.

Kerr previously shared an adorable moment for the family, where Memphis – rocking a “big brother” graphic tee – met his baby sister for the very first time. He gave the swaddled bundle a sweet kiss on the cheek as Aldean held up his son for the milestone meeting.

“See Navy? You give her sugar?” Aldean crooned in the background of the video.

Aldean has two daughters from his first marriage with Jessica Ann Ussery. The duo split when Aldean “acted inappropriately” with Kerr, an American Idol alum, at a bar. The couple began dating shortly thereafter and married in 2015. Their first child together, Memphis, was born in December 2017.

As the Inquisitr reported, Aldean just celebrated his 22nd No. 1 hit, “Girl Like You,” and is heading out on his latest tour, “Ride All Night,” in May, giving him plenty of time to snuggle and bond with the newest arrival.