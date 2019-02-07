Blac Chyna’s Mother Says Rob Kardashian Should Have Custody Of Their Daughter

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, is team Rob Kardashian. Toni recently revealed that she believes Rob should have custody of his and Chyna’s daughter, Dream, due to her daughter’s messy personal life.

According to TMZ, Tokyo Toni recently spoke out about the situation, telling the outlet that she think Blac Chyna should allow Rob Kardashian to take care of their little girl due to all of the controversy surrounding her at the moment.

Toni says that there is nothing wrong with a father taking care of a child while the mother gets her act together, referring to Chyna and Rob. While Toni claims that it’s unclear whether Rob should keep custody of little Dream, she does state that it is “clear that something is terribly wrong,” when it comes to her daughter’s life.

As many fans will remember, Chyna’s been making headlines as of late for some things that could be impacting her two children. Last month police were called to the reality star’s house after they received word that Chyna was drunk and unable to care for her children. However, cops determined that everything was fine.

Later, Chyna got into a fight with Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy over rumors that she was dating her baby daddy, Rob. Of course, the biggest issues seem to be Chyna’s relationship with Kid Buu.

Blac Chyna and Kid Buu recently dashed off to Hawaii together without telling Rob Kardashian of their plans, leaving him unable to reach her when it came time to switch off custody with Dream.

While in Hawaii, police were called to Chyna and Buu’s hotel room for a domestic dispute. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, reports reveal that Chyna had accused Buu of cheating on her and scratched him during an attack. Meanwhile, he allegedly slammed her up against the wall multiple times and choked her.

“Rob is really, really angry right now and his family is jumping in to make sure that Dream is not there to witness her father’s fight with her mom. They are already worried about how this will affect Dream when she is older because she will eventually see that her mother was not stable and used her father for personal gain,” an insider told Radar Online of the Kardashian’s reaction to the incident.

It looks like only time will tell if Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian will duke it out over custody of their daughter, Dream.