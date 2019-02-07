Why Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Wears Target Pajamas

At 6-months-old, Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari already has multiple clothes custom-tailored by designers from all over the world and even has a Dove soap named after her. But on a normal day at home with her mom, she is dressed in a more practical way. In an interview with People before the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3, Cardi told the magazine that she only wears her high-end brands on occasion and rocks clothes from Target on a normal day with her parents.

The rapper, 26, said she prefers that her daughter wear Target pajamas on an everyday basis because Kulture typically needs to change her clothes often, so it makes sense for her to avoid the designer onesies.

“I look at every video and pictures and she got Target pajamas because by the time I take a picture … very pretty, expensive clothes, she throws up on it, she s—s on it, she drools all over it,” the mother of one told the magazine. “Things never go as you plan.”

Since Kulture was born in July 2018, Cardi has been open about hiding her from the public eye. In recent months, though, she has been more open with sharing her on social media. In December 2018, she shared a photo of Kulture with her 40.6 million Instagram followers. In January, she posted a photo of Kulture wearing designer garb, with a Versace puffer. The white-and-yellow onesie is priced at $830, according to the designer’s website.

Cardi also opened up to the magazine about motherhood, saying that it makes her stronger and that Kulture is her “light.” She also mentioned the possibility of having a second child, possibly with not-so estranged husband Offset. For now, though, she said she is focusing on protecting her daughter from any public scrutiny she will face.

“I worry, mostly. Because I don’t feel like the things that people say online, I don’t feel like a child should be hearing or be having, you know?” she told People.

In addition to being the best mother she can to Kulture, Cardi’s career is continuing to prosper. The star is set to perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards this Sunday. She is also nominated for seven categories for the night, including album of the year (Invasion of Privacy), best pop/duo group performance (“Girls Like You”), best rap performance (“Be Careful”), best rap album (Invasion of Privacy), and record of the year (“I Like It“).