Gigi Hadid Poses In Low-Cut Red Jumpsuit For ‘Elle’ Magazine Shoot

The supermodel unveiled another shot from her highly anticipated magazine spread.

Gigi Hadid is the face of Elle Magazine this March, and the supermodel is putting her posing talents on display in her latest Instagram photo. Hadid smoldered in a skintight red jumpsuit that flaunted her famous curves, and her 45.8 million fans were more than impressed with the results.

Hadid is seen in the image walking through the ocean waves, her face turned away from the camera to look over her shoulder. Her long blonde hair is slicked back into a tight bun, and the only accessory she wears is a single gold bracelet.

Hadid’s outfit is a striking red jumpsuit that hugs her enviable figure. The jumpsuit is sleeveless, flaunting Hadid’s toned arms. It cuts off at her upper thigh, flashing a healthy amount of her long, lean legs. The zipper down the front of the jumpsuit is pulled low, showing a hint of cleavage as the supermodel emerges from the water.

Hadid will be featured in several poses on the March cover of Elle, and the supermodel has been excitedly sharing photos from the shoot with her fans on social media. The magazine also features a lengthy interview with the model, who opened up about her personal life, being a healthy and whole person, and contending with those who claim she’s only famous because of her last name.

“I mean, I understand it,” Hadid told Elle. “I come from privilege, and I recognize my privilege. But because my mom was on a TV show [Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], people think that my whole childhood was fame. It absolutely was not. My mom was a model. She moved to the States when she was 16 to send money back to her family in Holland. My dad was a refugee and worked his way up in every way. I work hard to honor my parents.”

Hadid was also quick to squash any rumors that she’s competitive with her younger sister and fellow model, Bella Hadid. Instead of looking at Bella as someone to compete with, her older sister instead views her as a great support system in what can be a brutal industry. Additionally, Hadid explained that she and Bella are not competing for the same jobs – their dramatically different looks means they almost never get tapped for the same photo shoots.

The supermodel certainly doesn’t lack for jobs. Aside from recently walking for Prada and Tom Ford in major fashion shows, Hadid is also hard at work promoting her new collaboration of athleisure items with Reebok.