Cardi B Reveals Offset Wanted To Try Marriage Counseling, But She Didn’t

Cardi B is not going to let anyone make decisions for her. The rapper revealed during an in-depth interview for the Harper’s Bazaar March cover story a few details about her split from husband Offset, including the fact that he wanted to go to marriage counseling before calling it quits. Cardi was against the idea, however, because she had already made up her mind about leaving.

“I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me. I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” the 26-year-old “I Like It” rapper said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”

Cardi and Offset, a member of the rap trio Migos, first met in January 2017 when they collaborated on her song “Lick” together. Rumors of a relationship began circulating, especially when the two attended the Super Bowl together in February 2017, followed by a Valentine’s Day date later that month. It was all but verbally confirmed–Cardi hinted in a few interviews that she had a boyfriend, but she never said his name.

After a few more months of public outings, Cardi and Offset got married in September that same year. The marriage started seeing trouble not long after. The next several months were filled with alleged proof of Offset’s unfaithful behavior, including leaked photos of another woman naked, and even a woman who claimed to have his child taking him to court.

Despite all of the rumors about Offset, the couple remained together through the birth of their first child, Kulture, in July 2018.

Cardi officially announced her split from Offset in December via Instagram, according to Vulture. Cardi declared during a performance at Chicago’s B96 Jingle Bash that she wanted to get a divorce. Offset, however, did not agree and has been attempting to win the rapper back with piles of gifts and public apologies ever since.

There has been no official word about Cardi and Offset getting back together, but they have been seen together in recent weeks. Perhaps they are keeping things civil, as the two rappers are co-parenting Kulture.

Despite all that she’s been through, Cardi explained to Harper’s Bazaar that she can no longer pay any mind to the drama in her life.

“Before, I cared about everything—relationship, gossip. Now I don’t feel like I have the time to please people,” she said. “I don’t care about anything anymore—just my career and my kid.”