Justin Bieber Opens Up About Past Xanax Use: ‘It Got Pretty Dark’

Justin Bieber is getting candid about his life, marriage, and his dark past, including his past drug use in a new interview with Vogue. He and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, grace the cover of the new issue and although they look happy on the cover, in the interview Justin opens up about the dark times in his life before marrying Hailey.

Although he rose to stardom as a teen, Justin didn’t always keep a super clean image. He obtained a DUI in Miami Beach and egged a neighbor’s house. However, it wasn’t just those bad behaviors that Justin got candid about, but also about his use of Xanax.

Speaking to Vogue, Justin explained, “I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed.”

He explained that his mother had given him the advice to “always treat women with respect.” For Justin, that advice echoed in his head and, as a result, he couldn’t “enjoy” the things that he was doing.

“Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

Justin’s on-and-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez was chronicled in the tabloids, along with his bad behavior. However, fans were just as stunned when it was announced that Justin had married Hailey Baldwin after just a short time together. The couple wed in September 2018 in a small courthouse ceremony.

However, the seemingly quick ceremony made sense to Bieber who revealed that after seeing Hailey he “forgot how much” he loved her and “how much” he missed her. He revealed that Hailey had made a “positive impact” on his life.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the couple delayed intimacy until they married, something that was important to Justin due to his religious beliefs.

Now legally married, there are rumors of a church ceremony surrounding the couple. Rumors early this year suggested the couple was planning to wed in a formal ceremony at the end of February or beginning of March around Justin’s birthday. However, those plans have reportedly been put on hold and it is unclear when the couple will have a formal ceremony.

It’s incredible to hear Justin’s honesty about his past and his relationship with Hailey.