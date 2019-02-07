Hillary Clinton Blackface Hoax Spreads Through Pro-Trump Twitter After Virginia Scandals

Despite the fact that it's not Clinton in the photo, fringe groups continue to share it on social media.

A photo of a woman who is obviously not Hillary Clinton is making the rounds on various Twitter accounts, stoking the flames of pro-Trump outrage at the prospect of people posing in blackface. But that hasn’t stopped people from saturating the social media site with photos which purport to show a photo of Hillary Clinton in blackface, along with her husband Bill Clinton dressed like a country bumpkin at a Yale law school party.

The Daily Beast is reporting that simply based on facts, the woman in the photo obviously has brown eyes and Hillary Clinton has blue eyes. The man they say is Bill Clinton is close in height to the woman, while the actual Bill Clinton is much taller than his wife.

While the photo is disgusting, it isn’t Hillary Clinton, and the man in overalls doesn’t look like Bill Clinton. But this isn’t stopping a large number of people from jumping on the bandwagon and reposting a photo with no vetting. The sources for the photo are fringe blogs, some affiliated with Infowars and shared through the photo site Imgur.

The rhetoric with the photos is about how embarrassed Democrats will be, and that Hillary Clinton is a hypocrite in light of her stand on the Ralph Northam scandal which has caused a domino effect in Virginia politics.

“Hillary wore the liberal-offending BlackFace that she’s now condemning soon-to-be-ex-Governor Ralph ‘BlackFace Northam for wearing,” Natural News wrote. “Oops. Busted.”

Considering the bounty that is the blackface controversy in Virginia politics, one might think that that would be fertile ground for the outer fringe of the Trump supporters, but the large number of reposts of the fake Hillary Clinton photo tells a different story.

Last Friday, a photo from the medical school yearbook of Virginia Governor Dr. Ralph Northam was unveiled, showing two people at a party dressed in racist costumes. The Inquisitr wrote that one man is dressed in blackface, while the other person is in full KKK garb, both posing and holding a can of beer.

The first comments after the photo that were confirmed to be authentic were from Jack Wilson, the head of the Republican Party of Virginia.

“Racism has no place in Virginia,” Wilson said in a statement. “These pictures are wholly inappropriate. If Governor Northam appeared in blackface or dressed in a KKK robe, he should resign immediately.”

Though Northam initially admitted to being in the photo, he is now backtracking and refusing to step down from his post.