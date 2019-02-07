Demi Rose Shows Off Her Curves In Tiny Crop Top & Leggings

Demi Rose has been turning up the heat on Instagram lately.

The curvaceous model is currently on a girls’ trip to Phuket in Thailand. While she’s busy soaking up the sun and exploring the sights of Phuket, the 23-year-old model occasionally finds the time to keep her 8.3 million Instagram followers updated on her exploits during her idyllic Thailand getaway.

On Wednesday, the gorgeous model took to her Instagram page to debut her new blonde look by posting a sultry snap of herself wearing a skimpy latex bikini, as reported by the Inquisitr. On Tuesday, she set pulses racing after sharing a racy photo in which she wore a risqué bikini set and a choker, per a previous report from the Inquisitr.

In a new set of photos that just surfaced in the media, the stunning model flaunts her head-turning figure in a more laid-back attire, showing off her flawless curves in a tiny crop top and leggings.

According to the Daily Mail, Demi Rose was photographed on Wednesday at a Phuket restaurant grabbing breakfast by the pool with a male companion. The media outlet published a number of snapshots that show the model walking up to her table with a banana leaf parcel on her plate and a fresh juice in hand, as well as a few photos of Demi and her mystery companion sharing some laughs at the table as they bask in the sun.

Demi Rose displays her curves in tiny 'Tomboy' crop top and leggings as she picks up some food in Thailand https://t.co/e8h1bNghsr — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 7, 2019

In the new snaps, the buxom British model showcased her incredibly toned abs in a skimpy white crop top that had the word “tomboy” emblazoned on the front.

The Instagram celebrity put her curvy hips on display in a pair of black cropped leggings and completed her look with a gold necklace sporting an interesting-looking pendant. To top off her casual look, the model slipped into a pair of flip-flops and wore her long brown tresses in a relaxed, flowing hairstyle.

The English hottie has been getting a lot of attention in the media after setting Instagram on fire with her raunchy photos shared from her Thailand vacation. The model was spotted flaunting her hourglass curves in an array of skimpy bikinis, including a tan crocheted two-piece, a purple latex bikini set, and a sizzling black latex two-piece which she accessorized with a pin wig.

The voluptuous model also displayed her ample assets in a low-cut bikini bodysuit in a very revealing Instagram snap shared on Monday. In the photo, Demi flaunted her cleavage in a daring snakeskin-print bodysuit with a plunging neckline that went all the way to her waist, showcasing her flat stomach.

The very provocative photo left her fans hot under the collar, garnering 428,000 likes and 3,110 comments.