Kourtney Kardashian Planning A Wild 40th Birthday Party: She Wants To ‘Feel Young,’ Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian is planning to throw herself a wild and wacky 40th birthday bash this spring.

According to Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t turn 40 until April 18, but she is reportedly already planning all of the details of her party, which will include some questionable activities.

Sources reveal that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is determined to feel young at her birthday bash later this year, and she wants to get crazy during the party, which will reportedly include topless waiters, tons of alcohol, and all of the hot young guys Kourtney can find to invite.

“Kourtney’s planning to invite all the hottest young guys in Hollywood – even if she’s dated them before,” an insider dished of the upcoming party.

The source goes on to reveal that Kardashian is trying to stay positive about turning 40, but that she wants to feel young while celebrating the milestone.

“Kourtney insists turning 40 is no big deal for her, but there’s definitely an element of her wanting to feel young and lusted after,” the Kardashian source stated.

It seems that Kourt has asked her mother, Kris Jenner, to put together the party in her honor, and she’s reportedly being very specific about what she wants the blowout to be like.

“She’s asked her mom to throw her the sexiest event she’s ever put together – think artistic but erotic dancers, topless waiters (both guys and girls), and enough champagne to sink a ship,” the insider claims.

“This will be Kourtney’s message to the world – she’s 40 and fabulous,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be missing being in a relationship. The reality star shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick. The couple dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2015.

Since that time, Kourtney has dated model Younes Bendjima, whom she split with last fall after nearly two years, and been linked to other men such as Luka Sabbat, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, and David Duron. However, it seems that she’s still single, and even recently opened up about wanting to be in love again via her social media story while watching the romantic comedy, Notting Hill.

All of Kourtney’s sisters are currently in relationships, and Scott is reportedly living with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as engagement rumors swirl around the couple.

Perhaps Kourtney Kardashian will meet a new man just in time to bring him along to her big 40th birthday party.