‘Wonder Years’ Stars Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, & Josh Saviano Reunite In LA—See What They Look Like Today

The former child stars have remained friends more than 25 years after their series ended on ABC.

The Wonder Years had a reunion, but it wasn’t for a TV reboot. Former child stars Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, and Josh Saviano reunited for lunch in Los Angeles this week, proving once and for all that they are still friends—and also ageless.

McKellar, who played Winnie Cooper on the ABC coming-of-age comedy-drama, posted an Instagram selfie of the three co-stars, captioning it by telling her longtime pals it was fun to catch up with them and hear how their families are doing. Saviano, who played Paul Pfeiffer on the nostalgia-filled show, wrote that Savage and McKellar are like “family to him.”

The new photo comes 25 years after The Wonder Years ended its six-season run on ABC with an episode set in 1973. The show starred Savage as adolescent Kevin Arnold and McKellar and Saviano as his childhood friends.

While The Wonder Years signed off more than two decades ago, the three stars have stayed in touch. CBS News notes that the trio previously met up at the 92nd Street Y in New York City in 2014, and in 2016, Saviano and Savage were spotted on the Jumbotron during an outing together to a New York Rangers hockey game. In 2015, The Wonder Years stars also turned up at the TV Land Awards to accept the Impact Award.

The new photo, which you can see below, shows the longtime friends are still close.

As for what they’ve been up to for the past 25 years, it’s widely known that Fred Savage is an in-demand television director, recently directing two episodes of ABC’s The Conners while continuing to work steadily as a voice actor. McKellar also continues to act and is known as a math whiz and best-selling author, and Scavino graduated from Yale and is now a successful New York lawyer who is not Marilyn Manson. (There have long been rumors that The Wonder Year star grew up to be the shock rock star.)

In a recent interview with Fox News, Danica McKellar admitted that at one point she did try to “break free” from the Winnie Cooper character. The actress recalled that as a teen she was constantly asked about her character and just wanted to be herself. Today, however, McKellar is nostalgic for her Wonder Years days.

“Nowadays, I totally embrace The Wonder Years,” the actress told Fox News. “I just think it’s fantastic. Just the other day, I posted about the anniversary of the pilot airing. I think because of social media and because of how much I get to interact with my fans, I just really understand the impact and how much it brought families together, how much that show meant to people. So at this point, I’m grateful for it and I don’t try to run away from it anymore.”

McKellar also confirmed the bad news that there will probably never be a reboot of The Wonder Years, reiterating that Fred Savage has already said no to the idea.

“That’s what he said,” McKellar explained. “And if he’s not on board then it will probably never happen.”