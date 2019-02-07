Kim Kardashian Puts On Extremely Busty Display In Plunging Dress At The AmfAR Gala

Kim Kardashian made sure that all eyes were on her when she showed up to the amfAR gala in New York City on Wednesday night.

The 38-year-old turned up to the star-studded event, which was held at Cipriani’s Wall Street, in a vintage Versace dress that featured a plunging neckline, showcasing her busty attributes. The black number put not only her cleavage on full display, but also boasted a leg slit that allowed for her toned legs to shine as well. As reported by the Daily Mail, Kim wore a vintage black Versace ensemble from the Fall 1991 collection, which comes as no surprise as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is close to the famous fashion designer, and has often rocked outfits from both past and present lines.

She completed the look with a pair of clear high heels, which allowed her vintage dress to fully shine, while at the same time wearing her signature long raven tresses down in a wavy, Cher-like style – a hairstyle that she has been sporting for a while now. She also kept her makeup game pretty simple, opting for some dark eyeliner and nude lipstick shade.

Kim, who has around 190 million followers across her social media platforms, took to her online pages to share some snapshots of her outfit, as well as some behind-the-scenes pictures. She presented legendary fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with whom she has worked several times, with an award during the A-list event.

The two Kardashian sisters attended the amfAR New York Gala 2019. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“So happy to honor Mert and Marcus tonight!!!! Thank you Donatella & @Versace for lending me this stunning vintage gown for tonight,” she tweeted.

Kim wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner clan member in attendance on Wednesday night. Next to her stood her older sister Kourtney, who also rocked a black Versace dress from the Fall 2018 collection. The classic number featured a long leg slit as well, with the mother-of-three showcasing her curvy figure and toned pins. Kourt, 39, completed her ensemble with a pair of black heels and styled her hair into a sleek, high ponytail. She opted for some smoky eye makeup and a dash of nude lipstick. Joining the duo was also Kim’s best friend Jonathan Cheban, who looked super-smart in a black tuxedo.

The two sisters looked exquisite for the event, which is widely considered as marking the unofficial start of New York Fashion Week and is attended by all sorts of famous faces, from fashion industry members to major Hollywood stars. AmfAR has been raising money for HIV and AIDS research for over two decades, and other honorees included actress Milla Jovovich and art collector Simon de Pury.