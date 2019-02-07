Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Didn’t Sleep Together Before Getting Married Due To Singer’s Religious Beliefs

Justin Bieber is opening up about his relationship with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and speaking out about his recent re-dedication to his faith.

Justin and Hailey graced the cover of Vogue’s latest issue, and in a joint interview with his wife, the singer opened up about struggling in his past, and how she helped him get through it all.

Bieber claimed that he and Baldwin did not sleep together before they were married, revealing that when the two began dating back in June, he had already been celibate for a year, admitting that he struggled with issues involving sex.

Justin says that he and Hailey agreed not to get intimate with one another until after they were married, revealing that he had been having a “legitimate problem with sex” in his life.

“I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul, and I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior,” Bieber told the magazine.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like…holy cow. This is what I’ve been looking for.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had previously dated from late 2015 to early 2016. However, things between them didn’t end well. Hailey even admitted that the situation got so tense there were times they couldn’t be in the same room together.

However, all that changed over the summer when they reconnected and fell in love. The pair began dating again in June 2018 before tying the knot after only three months together. They had a quiet wedding, but are reportedly planning a much bigger ceremony for their friends and family, with a date that is still to be determined.

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz shot the photo for the cover of the magazine, which features Bieber shirtless and showing off his tattoos, and Baldwin wearing a white satin wedding dress with bejeweled embellishments.

Hailey’s blonde hair is styled in soft curls that fall down her back, and she sports a full face of makeup, which includes pink eyeshadow and matching lips as she puts her arm around her husband. Her large diamond engagement ring is also on full display.

Fans can read more of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s interview in the latest issue of Vogue.