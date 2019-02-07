Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Reacts To Mom’s Viral Clap On Twitter, Remarking ‘She Knows’

Days after the president’s State of the Union address, Nancy Pelosi’s clap continues to make the news. Now, her daughter Christine Pelosi has weighed in on Twitter of her mom’s look and clap, stating that “she knows,” but was unclear as to what the speaker of the House actually does know.

The moment that eventually went viral happened when Pelosi grinned and clapped at Donald Trump, locking eyes with the president after his statement during the State of the Union where he called for an end of the politics of “revenge, resistance, and retribution.” He also called for lawmakers to “embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good.”

USA Today reported that Christine Pelosi posted a statement alongside the photo of her mother, noting that she was transported back to her teen years when she knew she was caught in the act of doing something she should not have been doing.

“She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly, she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap. #youtriedit,” quipped Christine Pelosi on the social media site.

Pelosi responded to questions regarding the clap on February 6, which some deemed as sarcastic.

“It wasn’t sarcastic,” Pelosi stated, per People. “Look at what I was applauding. I wanted him to know that it was very welcomed.”

#waybackwednesday – oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap. #youtriedit pic.twitter.com/vUCX2uAUvv — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 6, 2019

People Magazine spoke to New York Times photographer Doug Mills, who remarked that he saw the clap that sparked a day’s worth of internet memes differently than most people. Mills said that he felt Pelosi was being genuine when she clapped for Trump’s statement.

“I saw it as her responding to the call for common ground and saying to him, ‘Okay, this is on you. It starts with you. I’m clapping to you. You’re saying it, but you’re also the one who has to follow through.’ “

Today’s pencil/charcoal drawing: (Oh, like I wasn’t going to draw this????)@SpeakerPelosi at the #SOTU on 2/5/19 (Her hands are throwing so much shade that, admittedly, I had a tough time drawing them! LOVE IT!!!!)@TeamPelosi #NancyPelosi #NancyPelosiClap pic.twitter.com/1sCweWhiKT — Jon Lion (@JonLionFineArt) February 6, 2019

“She was making sure he saw her applauding,” Mills continued. “She was saying, ‘You set the tone. Now let’s follow through and let’s do this.'”

Pelosi and Donald Trump continue to butt heads as the Democratic speaker of the House and the president of the United States differ on their policies that affect our country and people. She has been very vocal against several of the president’s key talking points, one which includes funding for building a border wall. This was a key component of his campaign and one he has pushed relentlessly for, leading to a government shutdown, which lasted a record 35 days. It was the longest U.S. government shutdown in history and the second federal government shutdown during Trump’s presidency.