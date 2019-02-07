Dems May Subpoena Sergei Millian, Alleged ‘Pee Tape’ Story Source Who Claims Close Trump Connection Since 2007

The 40-year-old shadowy Russia-linked businessman is reportedly a major source for the Christopher Steele 'Russia Dossier'

Sergei Millian, a mysterious, 40-year-old Russian-tied businessman who, as the Inquisitr has earlier documented, claims to have known Donald Trump since 2007, is believed by investigators to be the source for the infamous “pee tape” allegation appearing in the Christopher Steele dossier.

While congressional investigators on both the House and Senate intelligence committees have long sought Millian’s testimony, the elusive Millian has so far refused, and Republican committee leaders declined to issue a subpoena to compel Millian to appear. But with Democrats retaking control of the House as a result of the 2018 midterm elections, the House Intelligence Committee may soon subpoena Millian — who was born in Belarus under the name Siarhei Kukuts — and force him to testify about the “pee tape” story and his other alleged contracts with Trump and the Trump campaign, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The “pee tape” story, as Inquisitr has reported, is the allegation contained in the private intelligence dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, as shown on DocumentCloud. The document claims that when he was in Moscow in 2013, Trump hired prostitutes to perform a “golden showers” urination show for him in the Moscow Ritz-Carlton hotel. Russian intelligence agents secretly filmed the whole episode, the dossier alleges, and may be using the recording as blackmail material on Trump.

Millian is believed by investigators to be the source of the “pee tape” story, although an unwitting one, according to ABC News. The outlet reported that Millian may have related the allegation to a contact, not knowing that the contact was secretly a source for Steele.

The Trump Organization has issued a denial that Trump knows Millian, but in a 2016 interview with the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Millian said that he met Trump in 2007 when the future president visited Moscow to promote his short-lived vodka brand. Millian has posted a photo of himself with Trump (seen above with Millian at left) to his Facebook page — but the authenticity of the photo has not been independently confirmed.

Millian also claimed in the RIA Novosti interview that he met Trump again in his New York office, where he also met the president’s then-lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen. Millian says that as a result of the meeting he signed a contract with the Trump Organization “to promote one of their real estate projects in Russia.” He also said in the interview that Trump invited him to the horse races at Gulfstream Hippodrome, a racetrack outside of Miami. The above Facebook photo appears to have been taken at a racetrack.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that in early 2017, Millian met with Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos at The Russia House, a Washington D.C. restaurant frequented by Russian diplomats and expats. The meetings came after months of contacts between Millian and Papadopoulos, during which Millian offered the Trump adviser “a lucrative consulting contract to work simultaneously for Trump and an unidentified Russian.”

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators about his Russia-related contacts, and served 12 days in prison late last year, as CNN reported.

Former Donald Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Millian’s history remains murky. He emigrated to the United States in the early 2000s and has since become a U.S. citizen. According to his own online biography, as reported by the Independent, he attended university in Minsk, the Belarussian capital, and studied to be a military translator.

The latter detail suggests possible similarities to the background of Konstantin Kilimnik, the Russian business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was indicted along with Manafort by Russian investigation special counsel Robert Mueller. Kilimnik was also trained as a translator, in his case by Russian military intelligence, according to a report by the Atlantic.

In his RIA Novosti interview, which was published on April 13, 2016, Millian claims to have spoken to Trump or his assistants “a few days ago,” indicating that Millian would have been in contact with Trump months into his presidential campaign.

According to the Washington Post, Cohen denied in 2017 that he had ever met Millian and branded him “a total phony.” Cohen dismissed the Facebook photo of Millian, Trump, and a third man as nothing more than a typical “fan” photo, the type that the president poses for hundreds of times each year.