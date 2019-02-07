Hailey Baldwin Says Married Life Is ‘Awesome’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber shocked fans when they married in a courthouse ceremony last fall. Recently, Hailey opened up on The Late Late Show with James Corden about married life and, according to Hollywood Life, she revealed that married life “is awesome.”

Of course, just because things are awesome doesn’t mean that marriage doesn’t come with its challenges! Even when you are famous, marriage still has its challenges and Hailey revealed what the biggest change for her was when she got married.

“I think for me it’s cohabitating with another human,” Hailey revealed.

Hailey and Justin dated on and off for years, but their relationship was relatively low key and overshadowed by Justin’s more reported on romance with Selena Gomez, which was also on and off over the years. However, after Justin and Selena split for good in 2018, he and Hailey rekindled their relationship. They quietly married in a courthouse ceremony in New York in September 2018.

The couple has reportedly been trying to plan a more formal ceremony, and one was reported to be planned for the end of February or beginning of March, possibly on Justin’s birthday. However, those plans fizzled out and according to a previous report from Inquisitr, the reason for the wedding being put on hold was because some important people would not have been able to make it to the wedding.

Just because those wedding plans got put on hold doesn’t mean the couple isn’t looking into other options. A source close to the couple told Hollywood Life that they are reportedly looking toward the end of the year to have a ceremony. They reportedly want to have their ceremony by the end of the year and have discussed two days, one being Halloween and the other Hailey’s November 22 birthday.

The couple recently got candid about their relationship in an issue of Vogue. The Inquisitr reports that the couple waited until marriage to be intimate with one another, with Bieber citing his religious views for remaining celibate. Baldwin also spoke out in the interview and revealed that, after getting married to Justin, people on social media “rooted for them to fail.”

Baldwin explained to Vogue, “I prayed to feel peace about the decision, and that’s where I landed. I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time.”

Although they haven’t been married even a year, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seem very happy together.