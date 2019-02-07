Top 10 Sexiest Pics Of Yazmin Oukhellou On Instagram

The 25-year-old 'TOWIE' star has been showing a lot of skin on Instagram lately.

TOWIE couple Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock became victims of a casting cull recently which resulted in them being pushed back from main to secondary cast members. The duo, however, seem to be taking everything in stride as they continue to plug couples’ counseling at their new wellness retreat in Marrakech, Daily Mail reports.

Despite everything currently going on in her life, Yazmin still manages to stay consistent with sharing an array of sizzling bikini-clad and lingerie snapshots with her 455,000 Instagram followers.

In fact, here’s a look at 10 of her sexiest recent snapshots that really sent her followers swooning for more.

10. Snakeskin Print Barely-There Bikini

Exactly a month ago, the 25-year-old bombshell rocked a barely-there snakeskin print bikini with undersized cups, causing herself to spill out of the top. This was the same day the TV personality announced she was participating in a 28-day challenge (that has since concluded) to get “bikini body ready.”

9. Leopard Print Lingerie With Plunging Neckline

Less then a week after sharing the snakeskin print bikini, Oukhellou slipped into something a little more sensual. The brunette beauty donned what looked like nothing more than a leopard print lingerie with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination when it came to her busty torso. The extra short gown also put her long, smooth legs on full display.

8. White Sports Bra

A week later, Yazmin shared a snapshot of herself rocking what was either a white sports bran or a skintight white tank top. The photo was taken looking down at the TV personality, which put a generous amount of cleavage in the focus point of the sexy snap. While this particular picture was promoting a vitamin, Yazmin added a layer of seduction to the photo as she playfully placed one of the vitamins between her tongue and teeth while posing for the camera.

7. Watermelon-Themed Bikini

Toward the end of January, Oukhellou slipped into something tropical as she donned a watermelon-themed bikini that appeared to be held together with a light pink ribbon. The large cut-out in the center of the bikini top left little to the imagination.

6. Zig-Zag Patterned Bikini

A week ago, the TOWIE star showed some skin in a bikini that featured a colorful diagonal pattern. The bikini top was equipped with a deep rounded neckline that put her curvy assets on full display.

5. White Lace Lingerie With Denim Cover-Up

Once again, Yazmin took a break from her array of bikini-clad snaps to slip into something a little more sultry. The brunette beauty rocked a piece of white lace lingerie that she paired with large sunglasses and a denim cover-up that was barely clinging to her tiny frame.

4. White-Strapped Ensemble

Yazmin changed things up a couple days ago as she donned a white ensemble. The semi-sheer outfit featured a plunging neckline and appeared to be held together with a cute white belt.

3. Skintight Strapless Leather Top

Just 24 hours ago, the TV personality treated her Instagram followers to a sexy display of leather and skin. Yazmin rocked a skintight strapless leather top with a matching skintight leather bottom that hugged every curve on her trim frame. The TOWIE star pulled the sultry snap together by puckering her lips in a seductive manner as she leaned against a wall and posed for the camera.

2. Leopard Print Long-Sleeved Short Dress

Just 16 hours ago, Yazmin put on a very leggy display in a short, long-sleeved animal print gown. Despite flaunting a lot less skin in this latest Instagram snap, her followers still showered the photo with just under 12,000 likes. The TOWIE star had a huge smile on her face as she played with her hair while leaning against a decorative railing.

1. Black Bikini Top Video Clip

One of her most popular posts on Instagram over the last month was a very brief video clip that pans back and forth for a few seconds. The clip features Yazmin showing a little skin in a black bikini top. While the video clip doesn’t have much in the way of comments, it has been viewed just shy of 50,000 times since she first posted it.

Whether the TOWIE star rocks a bikini, lingerie, leather, or something more covered-up, she still manages to sizzle in every snap she shares.