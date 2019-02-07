Meghan Markle’s Alleged Letter To Her Father Slammed As ‘Fake News’ By Sister Samantha Markle

On Wednesday, People published a story about an alleged letter that Meghan Markle reportedly sent to her father, Thomas Markle, shortly after her wedding to Prince William. In the letter, the Duchess of Sussex allegedly reached out to her father in an attempt to patch up their strained relationship, the Inquisitr reported yesterday.

Since then, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has come forward to say that the article is “fake news,” the Daily Mail is reporting. A few hours after the story broke out on the People website, Samantha Markle took to Twitter to slam the article as nothing but a PR stunt meant to polish the image of a “narcissistic” princess.

Samantha expressed her ire over the People article – which she deemed as a glowing profile paid for by Meghan Markle’s PR team – in a series of tweets that qualify the story as “total bulls***.”

“#PeopleMagazine this article is total bulls*** there are plenty of text messages and receipts to prove otherwise. Stop the PR crap #Fake News.”

According to the Daily Mail, Samantha spent the better part of Wednesday afternoon on Twitter posting a cascade of tweets in which she threw shade at Meghan Markle. Samantha called her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, a “wealthy narcissist” and said that she tries to manipulate people’s opinions of herself in order to come off as the better person.

In addition to trashing her half-sister on social media, Samantha Markle also had a bone to pick with People magazine, saying that media outlet’s sources for the Meghan Markle interview were “imaginary.”

In the article, People cites five close friends of Meghan Markle’s, who wished to remain anonymous but who agreed to talk to the magazine in an attempt to set the record straight about the duchess’s rocky relationship with her father. In a statement, the sources note that their wish is to “stand up against the global bullying” targeting the Duchess of Sussex.

“‘Sources say’ means imaginary sources,” Samantha wrote on Twitter.

“And if the narcissist is wealthy, they pay very expensive PR teams to change the way people see you.”

Samantha punctuated her trenchant tweets with a few memes, which included a GIF of a woman declaring, “She has a disease. It’s called lie-abetes.”

Duchess Meghan’s half-sister also took the time to criticize the royal for her idea to write empowering messages on bananas that the Bristol One25 charity later sent out to street sex workers in need.

…some of the women working on Bristol’s streets this evening will receive these messages from The Duchess in their food parcels. #RoyalVisitBristol pic.twitter.com/A3i2r1sTYT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 1, 2019

“If she can say ‘you are strong, you are brave, you are special’ on a banana to a sex worker, she can say ‘you are strong, you are wonderful, and you are special and I love you’ on a banana… to our father. Just my humble opinion,” noted Samantha Markle.