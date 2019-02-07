Lais Ribeiro Flaunts Busty Assets In Yellow Bra In Sexy New Instagram Post

Lais Ribeiro is the face of several brands, including Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit,” and for good reason.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian bombshell took to her Instagram page to share a racy new snap of herself donning a light yellow bra, which contrasted super nicely with her toned skin color and revealed her ample cleavage and supermodel curves. Lais decided to go makeup-free for the gorgeous selfie, as she seemed to be preparing to shoot for Victoria’s Secret, or at least according to her tags. She wore her signature brunette tresses in a loose and wavy style that was parted in the middle, while she put on a shy smile and gazed straight at the camera. For her minimalist look, she opted for a simple necklace as the only accessory.

Lais’s new photo became such an instant hit that it racked up nearly 90,000 likes and over 750 comments in less than a day. Many of the model’s 2 million followers were quick to jump to the comment section and leave words of praise along with lots of heart and fire emojis.

“Wow you are so wonderful,” one online user wrote, while another said they were “obsessed.” “Beautiful,” “goddess,” and “gorgeous,” were just some of the adjectives used to describe the picture. One social media user even put forward a thought that many share when it comes to the catwalk veteran.

“Why? You know you’re killing us.”

Later that night, Lais was spotted at the amfAR Gala alongside other VS Angels, including Elsa Hosk and Candice Swanepoel. As reported by the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old looked super chic in a blue velvet minidress which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline that put her ample bosom on full display. The beautiful ensemble also boasted a ruffle-lined satin train, which framed her toned pins and added some extra glamour to an already striking look. Lais also opted for some very elegant accessories, including a sparkly diamond choker, statement pendant earrings, and a large ring. She completed the look with dark blue heeled-sandals.

When it came to her hair, she styled her dark locks into a sleek, low ponytail with a side part that perfectly framed her beautiful facial features. The SI “Swimsuit” diva donned striking smoky eye makeup, but kept the lipstick shade pretty nude, while the glowy highlighter brought attention to her cheekbones and her white nail polish complemented the whole look nicely. Lais appeared to be having a great time as she smiled for the cameras and even twirled around on the red carpet for the event that welcomed a string of A-listers.