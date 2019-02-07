Guns N’ Roses, Wham! & More ’80s Stars Get Cheesy With Limited-Edition Aldi Line You Have To See To Believe

The discount grocery chain comes up with a genius marketing ploy ahead of the 61st Grammy Awards.

Cheesy songs have taken on new meaning with Aldi’s latest limited edition food line. While beer and liquor products have long been associated with rock bands, in a genius marketing ploy set to launch just ahead of this Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, the discount grocery chain has launched a new line of six nostalgic (and totally hilarious) limited-edition cheeses named after rock and pop songs from the 1980s, according to Delish.

For a limited time, Aldi’s Happy Farms will feature cheeses with names like “Sweet Cheddar of Mine”—a nod to the 1987 Guns N’ Roses classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and “Pour Some Gouda on Me,” which parodies “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” the Def Leppard megahit of the same year.

Other ’80s tracks getting a cheesy tribute include Cyndi Lauper (“Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina”), Bonnie Tyler (“Total Eclipse of the Havarti”) Michael Jackson (“Billie Goat Is My Lover”), and Wham! (“Wake Me Up Before You Goat-Goat”). The product labels feature cows and goats dressed as the iconic artists, and the 5- and 7-ounce cheese packages sell for a bargain price of $3.49 each.

Better Homes & Gardens notes that the Cyndi Lauper fontina is a Danish cow’s milk cheese, rather than the typical Italian-style fontina, and has a soft, sweet taste. The Michael Jackson “Billie Jean”-inspired cheese is a hybrid goat-cheddar cheese with a buttery mild cheddar that goes well with fruity wines and ales. Aldi also suggests that the Bonnie Tyler Havarti pairs well with a red wine, while Wham!’s Wake Me Up Before You Goat-Goat goes well with a Sauvignon Blanc. The Guns N’ Roses cheddar will be best complemented with a full-bodied white wine.

But for a true ’80s wine and cheese pairing for the 61st Grammy Awards, the Aldi cheeses could be paired with official wines recently licensed by Kiss, AC/DC, and Jon Bon Jovi.

The grocery chain is rolling out cheese like "Wake Me Up Before You Goat Goat" and "Pour Some Gouda On Me." https://t.co/MGQDlk7PvM — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) February 6, 2019

Aldi’s new promotion—which launched February 6 on what also happened to be Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose’s birthday— comes nearly three months after the chain’s November’s advent calendar of cheeses sold out in record time before turning up for big bucks on eBay over the holidays. In January, the discount grocer offered up heart-shaped mature cheddar wheels packaged like a box of chocolates just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Aldi ’80s-themed cheeses are sure to sell out fast, so act now or you’ll be resigned to buying them on eBay for an inflated price.