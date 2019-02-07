Queen Elizabeth Has A Favorite Royal And It’s Not Who You Think, Says ‘Express’

A new report reveals that Queen Elizabeth allegedly has a favorite royal but it’s not who would first come to mind, states a new report by the Express.

The British paper reported that a new documentary titled Paxman on the Queen’s Children revealed how, according to royal historian Piers Brendon, it is the monarch’s third child, Prince Andrew, who seems to have grabbed hold of the queen’s heart a little more tightly than his siblings and other royals.

In the documentary, Brendon explained that the queen likes that Andrew is what he calls “an action man” and revealed that the monarch and her husband were pleased that instead of being unsure of his future and heading to a university with no direction, Andrew instead decided to enroll in a naval college.

“Andy skipped university and went straight to naval college, which went down well with his naval officer father,” the Express quoted Brendon as saying.

The prince went on to become a stellar soldier, fighting in the Falklands War. The Falklands War was a conflict between Argentina and Great Britain in 1982 over control of the Falkland Islands and other dependent islands, according to Britannica.

It was his dedication to serving England that clearly won over Queen Elizabeth. Brendon stated that because of this, Prince Andrew is obviously the queen’s favorite son.”

“He was heroic during the Falklands War and she clearly has a soft spot for him.”

The Express also alleged that the tension between Prince Andrew and his brother, Prince Charles, stemmed from the reported favoritism the monarch showed Andrew, who remains to this day quiet and steadfast, preferring to stay out of the public eye and perform his royal duties without fanfare.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had their first child, Prince Charles, in 1948, followed by Princess Anne one year later. Prince Andrew arrived 11 years later in 1960 and Prince Edward completed their family in 1964.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, would go on to marry Sarah Ferguson and the couple would have two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The couple wed in grand style in July 1986. They would divorce ten years later, per Bustle.

It was Prince Andrew’s career in the Navy that put the first cracks in the couple’s royal union, as they were frequently spending months apart, according to the Express. A major scandal regarding Ferguson’s alleged infidelity would seal their fate and drove the couple to officially divorce.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew remain great friends and they two have amicably co-parented their daughters out of the public eye.