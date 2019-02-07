Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Stuns In The Tiniest Red Bikini During Swimwear Shoot

Candice wowed in a seriously skimpy red bikini during a recent beach shoot.

Candice Swanepoel was sporting the skimpiest red bikini in a stunning new photo shared on Instagram by her swimwear line Tropic of C this week. The stunning snap showed the gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model showing off a pretty serious amount of skin in her two-piece as she posed for the camera during a professional photo shoot at the beach.

The picture posted to Tropic of C’s official account on February 6 showed the mom of two leaning up against a palm tree with one hand resting on her head as she posed with one leg pointing outwards.

Candice was rocking a tiny red string bikini as she gave the camera a very sultry look whilst she had her signature long blonde hair tied up into a bun. She also accessorized her bikini look with a pair of small hoop earrings as she stood on the sand.

In the caption, the company revealed that the red hot bikini is part of the new collection while revealing that the South African model was very much “beach ready” in her very skimpy two-piece.

The comments section of the upload was flooded with messages from fans who gushed over just how good Swanepoel – who only gave birth to her second child back in June – looked in the new photo shoot outtake.

“On a scale from 1 to 10. This one is def an 11,” one fan commented on the bikini photo of Candice.

Another wrote, “hello goddess indelible Candice,” and a third wrote in the comments section, “Red and Tropic of C! So good” with a red heart emoji.

But this certainly isn’t the only glimpse Swanepoel’s fans have got of her incredible model body this week.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the supermodel was giving fans a look at all her hard work in the gym on her own account in another piece from her popular Tropic of C swimsuit line.

Swanepoel posted a snap of herself rocking a black bikini top to her Instagram as she posed for the camera for a new photo shoot for Vogue Türkiye.

The bikini photo was actually pretty tame compared to some of the other looks the star sported though, as the Turkish outlet also shared a look at Candice in a number of risqué ensembles during the photo shoot, including a skin-tight, black leather one-piece with a large slit across the torso.

The Victoria’s Secret model previously opened up about what makes her feel confident while posing in a bikini for swimwear shoots during a past chat with Pop Sugar.

“I love having a good sun-kissed glow before the beach — some self-tan lotion is always good!” Swanepoel shared at the time of how she gets ready for a swimwear shoot. “I also feel good when I’m working out regularly.”