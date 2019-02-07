‘Teen Mom OG’ Ryan Edwards Could Face Jail Time If Found Guilty Of Probation Violation, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is currently behind bars and could be there until his next court date, which is April 15. Hollywood Life spoke to a Tennessee State criminal defense attorney named John C. Barnes who explained the charges Ryan is facing and what they could mean for his future.

“All those charges are Class A misdemeanors in Tennessee. There are three classes, C, B, and A, with A being the most serious (DUI, theft under $1,000, and simple assault are all class A misdemeanors),” Barnes explained.

Ryan is not facing any felonies, but if he violated probation, Barnes explained that the “worst case” under those charges is “11 months and 29 days in jail” and “up to a $2,500 fine.”

On January 23, news broke that Ryan had been arrested after he went to his probation officer. It was alleged that back in December, Ryan had entered an establishment and consumed alcoholic beverages, but left before paying his tab. When arriving at the probation office in January, he was arrested for “theft of services.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Ryan was in court on Monday to answer to the theft charges. The charge was dismissed, but Ryan remains behind bars waiting for his April 15 hearing. Some wondered why Ryan was still behind bars and not released until the next hearing. The defense attorney that Hollywood Life spoke to explained that although people in Tennessee have a “constitutional right to bail pending trial,” the right is not “absolute.” He explained that picking up new charges “while on bail” could be a reason bond/bail would be revoked.

“Bail can’t be revoked just because you were arrested, a hearing must be held to determine if (1) you are a danger to the community and (2) if you will show up to court. It’s likely the court has revoked his bond and he will remain jailed until his next court date, at least.”

While Ryan is having his legal troubles, his wife Mackenzie and ex Maci Bookout have been making amends in their relationships. While the two women have never exactly gotten along, it appears they are mending the rift between them and getting along for their children.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Maci posted a family photo of her along with Mackenzie and their collective five children. Maci and her kids Bentley (who she shares with Ryan Edwards), Jayde, and Maverick all posed alongside Mackenzie, her oldest son Hudson from a previous relationship, and Jagger (who Mackenzie shares with Ryan). The photo caught the attention of fans who were surprised to see Maci and Mackenzie getting along.

With the photo, Maci wrote, “Family isn’t an important thing, it’s everything.”

The tumultuous relationship between Maci and Mackenzie has played out on Teen Mom OG, including on a reunion episode where Mackenzie accused Maci of “exploiting” Ryan. Despite their past differences, it is great to see them getting along!