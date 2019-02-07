Aziz Ansari’s Briefly Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations During Comedy Set

Anziz Ansari is returning full steam back to the comedy circuit again after an extended period of being low-key. The comedian seemingly stepped out of the spotlight for a few months after facing allegations of sexual misconduct just a year prior.

The former Parks and Recreation actor has been under the radar with smaller and less publicized comedy shows around the country. Now, with fresh new material in hand, Aziz is returning on a full U.S. and European tour.

One of the most recent stops on his tour was a show at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia this past Tuesday night.

Page Six reports that while Aziz did not make a comedy spectacle of his struggles with the misconduct allegations, he did briefly reference them at the end of the set.

Insiders reportedly told Page Six he did not “joke” about the situation but did mention it briefly when the entertainer was thanking them for attending.

A separate source revealed to the online publication that he referenced the situation briefly in a light, joking manner but did not dwell on the subject in an inappropriate way. Sources went on to reveal many of his jokes in his new material are a lot more introspective that they have been in previous shows.

For those unfamiliar with the history, it was back in September of 2017 that Aziz allegedly went on a date with a woman who later detailed her experience with the comedian to Babe, an online site dedicated to the empowerment of women.

Aziz Ansari briefly referenced the sexual misconduct allegations he faced last year during his latest gig https://t.co/fk7ykTA8Y3 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 6, 2019

The woman told the publication that after their date, she and the comedian returned to his apartment where he made repeated attempts to engage the woman in sex. The woman claimed he allegedly avoided her physical and verbal cues that she was not interested in taking the date to the next level.

According to Vanity Fair Magazine, the woman messaged Aziz the next day and let him know that she was unhappy with how things went the night before.

“Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me. When we got back to your place, you ignored clear non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances. You had to have noticed I was uncomfortable.”

The performer recently released a statement regarding the incident which Vanity Fair also published in their piece. In his statement, he confirmed the duo did end up, “engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”

He also confirmed the woman did message him later saying she was uncomfortable and was not interested at the time which he revealed made him feel both “surprised and concerned.”

Aziz Ansari added a last minute NYC pop-up show to his growing tour: https://t.co/tZbrfdl0s6 pic.twitter.com/fqh7iuMAns — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) February 5, 2019

In the coming week, Ansari is scheduled to perform in New York City. The details – including the location – have yet to be announced.