‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne De Paula Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Sports Bra On Instagram

Anne de Paula is having the time of her life during her trip to Kenya with Sports Illustrated.

The Brazilian model has been in the beautiful African country shooting for SI “Swimsuit” in the last few days, and she has been having an absolute blast. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to post a few photos from her envy-inducing safari trip, including one of herself sitting in a jeep and smiling broadly, evidently excited just to be able to spot some of nature’s most amazing creatures in their wild habitats.

Anne donned a comfortable workout set consisting of a tiny black sports bra with a deep neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and taut abs, as well as some matching sweatpants. She appeared to be makeup-free, and her long voluminous raven tresses were kept loose and swept to one side. The brunette beauty smiled from ear to ear while sitting in the designated safari car while the African savanna landscape could be seen in the background.

She also posted lots of snaps of the majestic animals that she spotted that day, including giraffes, elephants, cheetahs, lions, zebras, and tigers. She saw all of those animals at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, and according to her geotag, she stayed at the Ol Seki Mara Camp.

“Mind blowing!!! Best trip ever,” she told her 162,000 Instagram followers.

Just the day before, she had posted the first sneak peek behind her photo shoot in Kenya, and fans will be able to see the final result once the 2019 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue comes out in May. This is her third stint for SI, and for this shoot, Anne donned a bright orange, barely-there bikini paired with lots of African-inspired necklaces as she posed in the waters of the coastal town of Watamu. The Brazilian bombshell shared some polaroids of her outfits, which also included a skimpy blue bikini that contrasted really nice with her skin color.

She also shared with her social media followers that she was super excited when she found out she would be shooting in Kenya this year.

“What a location! KENYA is incredible! I am amazed by everything here. When I found out I was shooting in Kenya I was so excited. Dream place with my dream team,” she wrote on Instagram.

But Anne wasn’t the only Sports Illustrated beauty on the trip. Her fellow swimsuit model, Robin Holzken, was also shooting in the gorgeous African nation. And when the magazine posted a photo of Robin on their verified account, Anne gushed about her partner in crime in the comment section.

“Babe you are so beautiful!!! We had so much fun there together,” she wrote.