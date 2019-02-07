‘Anthony Joshua Will Turn The US Boxing Scene On Its Head,’ Claims Fight Promoter

‘Joshua in New York will be an iconic moment. They are going to see a real star.’

Fight promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will set America on fire if he fights at Madison Square Garden later this year.

The Brit boxer is ranked as the world’s best active heavyweight and his exceptional punching prowess has seen him end all but one of his 22 fights to date by knockout.

Joshua is a unified world heavyweight champion and currently holds three of the four major titles in boxing. The only thing AJ hasn’t done is fight outside the U.K. and made his presence felt on the world stage.

Yet according to British fight promoter Eddie Hearn, all that is about to change.

The Telegraph reported last year that Joshua turned down a $50 million offer to fight Deontay Wilder in the States because he wanted the home advantage if he was going to get in the ring with the Alabama bomber.

Joshua was willing to take a pay cut of $10 million to take a shot at the WBC titleholder on home turf but the fight wasn’t to be. Joshua fought and beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley instead. As for Wilder, he ended up going toe to toe with another Brit in the shape of Tyson Fury in Las Vegas, where the two fighters fought to a controversial draw.

The BBC reports that Joshua was due to fight again at Wembley 13, but that date looks like it will be scrapped in favor of a “likely” bout at Madison Square Garden on June 1 or 8 where the unified world champ will take on Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Joshua’s promoter, Hearn, believes fighting a New Yorker in his own backyard will be “a major moment” for the fighter’s career.

“Legacy is about creating iconic moments and Joshua in New York is an iconic moment. “He is going to go there and completely turn the U.S. boxing scene on its head as they are going to see a real star. “For many years people have said AJ needed to fight in the U.S. He definitely needs to build his profile in the U.S. but knowing how he looks, behaves and fights he will be a superstar in America.”

Some boxing fans have already criticized any potential fight between Joshua and Miller, citing the man he really needs to fight to prove himself is Wilder.

Hearn, however, has already said that if Joshua is successful stateside, then it will nicely set up a showdown with Wilder, who looks likely to commit to a rematch with Fury at some point this year.