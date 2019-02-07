Julianne Hough’s Skimpy White Bikini Perfectly Shows Off Her Amazing Dancer’s Body

Julianne's revealing her bikini body in a white two-piece in a new photo.

Julianne Hough is giving fans a look at her bikini body in a sweet birthday post for friend, British actress Maude Hirst. The former Dancing with the Stars dancer turned judge shared a stunning photo of herself and Maude on her Instagram account on February 6 that revealed her seriously toned middle in a skimpy white bikini.

The photo showed Maude and Julianne sharing a sweet embrace while the Safe Haven actress had her bare torso on full display for the camera.

Hough was rocking a pair of oversized round shades to shield her eyes from the sun and was also showing off some skin in her fun white off-the-shoulder bikini top that revealed just how toned her middle is.

As for Hirst, she opted to cover up a little more for the social media snap by wearing a blue, orange, and white cover-up and a pair of reflective green lens sunglasses. Both ladies smiled ear to ear for the sweet photo as they shared a hug.

In the caption, Julianne gushed over her friend as she celebrated her 31st birthday. She told Maude that she was feeling “honored” to be what she called her “soul sister” while also telling the Vikings actress and yoga teacher just how much she loves her.

But fans couldn’t help but gush over just how just how stunning both ladies looked in the caption as Hough revealed her bikini body in her white two-piece for the camera.

“Very beautiful BOTH OF YOU,” one fan commented on Hough’s upload. Another told the star, “Ur so beautiful @juleshough.”

A third Instagram user then wrote in the comments section of the bikini photo, “Beautiful ladies!” with a fire and a winking emoji before adding “Happy Birthday!!” with a red heart emoji.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The latest look at Hough’s seriously impressive bikini body comes shortly after the star gave her 4.5 million followers an even better look at herself showing off some skin.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, the dancer was showing off her seriously toned body in another tiny bikini in a video she posted to her account from a recent vacation where she was giving fans a look at her many different ways of diving into a swimming pool.

It was just last year that Julianne also opened up about how important health and fitness is to her.

Speaking to Delish, she revealed that one of her biggest secrets to getting such insanely toned abs is finding workouts that she actually wants to do so it doesn’t feel as though she’s exercising at all.

“I’m into fun cardio,” Derek Hough’s sister shared with the outlet back in April. “I need to find something I’m passionate about that doesn’t feel like a workout.”

And it turns out sleeping is also a big part of her healthy routine.

“Your workout is just one part of staying healthy,” Julianne said. “The rest is sleeping and what you put into your body.”